The skincare and make-up business attracts more and more celebs

From the world of perfumes to that of skincare. Celebs intercept the most profitable channels to increase their already substantial assets. In the past, let’s talk about the 2000s, it was the perfumes that interested the stars, just to cite two striking examples. Jennifer Lopez who in 2002 launched her first fragrance Glow until the launch of her 26th fragrance, ONE. Beauty JLo’s perfume sales franchise has made more than $2 billion in retail sales since it first launched, according to industry sources. It is no less Britney Spears who has launched 36 fragrances, starting from the first launch in 2004 with Curious, a perfume which, according to InStyle magazine, has grossed over 100 million dollars in sales. Other celebs followed their example: Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Arianna Grande, Billie Eilish, just to name a few.

Now the new Eldorado is the cosmetic world, made up of make-up and skincare products. After all, the global cosmetics industry is worth 427 billion dollars, according to the 2023-2027 beauty report by the analysis firm McKinsey & Company. And revenue is projected to grow 6% annually, to reach $580 billion in 2027.

The most famous examples

It was 2015 when Kylie Jenner, the little sister of the Kardashian clan, launched her Kylie Cosmetics line, with the first Lip Kits that sold out within a few days. The brand is still in excellent health and in 2020 Coty took over 51% of it for a total of 600 million dollars. Excellent earnings also for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna, champion of inclusiveness in makeup, in the range there are over 50 shades of foundation, in just 15 months from the birth of the brand, in September 2017, it has achieved a turnover of 570 million dollars. One of the first to create her own line of cosmetics was Gwyneth Paltrow, who over the years has become a beauty aguru thanks to her Goop blog. With the brand, Gwyneth has built an empire, already in 2018 Goop had received 50 million dollars of investments, bringing its total valuation to 250 million dollars. Skincare and make-up are made with natural products and the actress herself defines her line “Natural and organic skin care”.

Jessica Alba, on the other hand, has thought of a skincare line for those with sensitive skin. Honest Beauty uses delicate, respectful and gentle formulas, creams also suitable for children, becoming a point of reference in the organic world, with a turnover of around 300 million dollars. Keys Soulcare is the new “clean beauty” line by Alicia Keys, the cruelty free formulas were developed by dermatologist Renée Snyder. Inspired by ancient beauty rituals, soul rituals contain mineral and botanical ingredients combined with effective active ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and ceramides. Particular is the glass packaging and the “Blurple” color because it is neither blue nor purple. The brand last year made a partnership with the American company Elf.

The beauty lines of Italian stars

Even our divas have seized the opportunity to enter the cosmetic world with personalized lines. The latest launch was Miriam Leone’s Lávika skincare line. The actress born in Catania was inspired by the Etna volcano for this holistic beauty line where the stylized Etna is drawn on the pack. The line has a total of 10 references, which can be declined according to the type of skin where each formula is born following a mix of science and nature. The Skin Personality test can be carried out online, for the analysis of one’s own skin personality and the subsequent choice of the most suitable skincare products for one’s skin type. It’s called Luce Beauty, the clean line by Alessia Marcuzzi, designed for sensitive and easily irritable skin for both the face and body. All the ingredients are organic and natural, even the pack, in glass, is in full respect of the environment. Michelle Hunziker’s line, Goovi, was one of the first in Italy, the name is a portmanteau of two words Good Vibes. Born in 2018, in just two years, she has achieved a turnover of over 10 million euros. The beauty line consists of natural cosmetics (skincare and make-up) and supplements and is suitable for the whole family. In addition to online sales, it is sold in pharmacies, at La Rinascente and in selected perfumeries. Also noteworthy is Chiara Ferragni, who has entered the beauty market with a make-up line for Lancôme, the entrepreneur has already created two collections for the brand. The influencer Giulia De Lellis has just launched a skincare line, Audrer dedicated mainly to acne-prone skin, a problem she has experienced firsthand. A line of performing and multi-purpose products, “to keep things simple”. Giulia has identified in five references – two face creams, two serums and an eye contour – the must-have products for a simple and quick beauty routine, respecting the different types of skin.