“The sky burns”, solitude and artistic creation in a film that leaves no one indifferent

After water it’s time for fire: Christian Petzold continues to use the elements of nature as a metaphor for the situations experienced by the characters in his films.

Three years after “Undine”, a film in which water plays a completely central role, it is the turn of the fiery “The sky burns”, a film released this week in our cinemas and the second chapter of a hypothetical trilogy focused, beyond than on the elements, even on solitude.

The film opens with two young friends from Berlin who decide to go to a house on the coast of the Baltic Sea for the holidays: Leon is a writer, but he is going through a crisis, which leads him to finish his second novel with various difficulties, while awaits its publisher; Felix, on the other hand, must compose a portfolio to present to the Academy of Fine Arts. As soon as they arrive, however, the two discover that there are already tenants in the house.

It is a drama with apocalyptic tones, “The Sky Burns”, a film which, right from the first sequence, makes us hear the threatening noises of helicopters as an omen of imminent danger: around the house where the boys are, fires are flaring up and will end up getting closer and closer. Very notable in this sense is a sequence in which ash seems to rain in this film where atmospheres count more than words, as also demonstrated by the touching and successful ending.

As in the beautiful “The Writer’s Woman”, probably the most important feature film by the German director, artistic creation is the basis of a film whose character is a young writer, shy and rather unpleasant, who shows during the narrative how the his attitudes depend above all on a series of internal torments and numerous fragilities. Writing leads him to isolate himself to have an excuse to escape from the world around him, but also to try to hide those very evident feelings he feels for a girl he just met .

A female character with redeeming tones

Very often in Petzold’s cinema – also worth mentioning are “Barbara’s Choice” and “The Secret of Her Face” – the female figures have redeeming tones and the character of Nadja, played by Paula Beer, a true muse is no exception of the German author’s cinema. She will be the one to bring out those feelings that Leon keeps inside, as well as to give balance to a complex situation that very soon arises in this curious holiday home.

