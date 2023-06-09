The smooth, silky touch of satin finishes

Smooth and slightly glossy, the satin finish has a soft sheen that is even more evident in natural or artificial light. Perfect middle ground between the external finish and the polished one, it conveys a feeling of coziness, welcome that, when used on the floor, even resembles a rug. And when used on walls, it brings a silky atmosphere to the surface.

Taking into account everyday and natural elements that, combined, constitute life as we know it, ‘Terras’ 2023 by Decortiles is a tribute to the principle of creation. Part of this collection, the Brava, Atins and new tones of the Sampa series are examples with satin surfaces that exhibit delicacy and a subtle touch.

Atin Fendi AC 90x90cm | Photo: Taito Studio | Production: Deborah Apsan

Inspired by the natural beauties of the coast of Santa Catarina, the Brava series mixes the stone and sand effect in versatile pieces with buildable versions. With a palette of three different shades – Gris, Ivory and Shell – the series includes a range of formats, presented with a satin finish in dimensions 120x120cm, 90x90cm and 60x120cm.

The Sampa series, already included in the colors Off White, Gray and Cement, now appears in the ‘Terras’ collection in the Fendi version. With a satin surface, it is available in 120x120cm, 90x90cm and 60x120cm formats. The finish mentions an erased surface, bringing the idea of ​​a stained and dusty piece, based on the sobriety and protagonism of the largest Brazilian capital.

Brava Gray AC 90x90cm | Photo: Taito Studio | Production: Deborah Apsan

The name Atins, which derives from the Tupi aty term for “seagull”, comes as a tribute to a small remote village in Lençóis Maranhenses, a postcard that inspired the products in the series. Based on subtle and timeless tones, which bring delicacy to porcelain tiles in Shell, Fendi, Greige and Fog colors, they exist in 120x120cm, 90x90cm and 60x120cm formats, for satin finish.