Original title: “SMTOWN LIVE 2022” concert attracted more than 30,000 audiences!

Sohu Korean Entertainment News “SMTOWN LIVE 2022” attracted more than 30,000 spectators to watch the scene. The event was unprecedented and successfully concluded.

“SMTOWN LIVE 2022 : SMCU EXPRESS @HUMAN CITY_SUWON” was held at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on August 20, and was simultaneously broadcast live on the global platform Beyond LIVE, bringing a total of 43 rich songs in about 4 hours stage.

It is worth mentioning that at this concert, An Qixuan, BoA, TVXQ, SUPER JUNIOR, Girls’ Generation, Taeyeon, Hyoyeon (HYO), SHINee’s KEY, Minho, EXO’s SUHO, XIUMIN, CHEN, DO, KAI and many trusted artists such as Red Velvet, NCT, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, aespa, GOT the beat, Raiden, GINJO, IMLAY, and Chinese boy group WayV (WayV) appeared in Korea as the first time in 5 years. In the offline concert held, more than 30,000 spectators also waved light sticks to perform a chorus, etc., and the response was very enthusiastic.

On the day of the performance, Girls’ Generation, which commemorated the 15th anniversary of their debut and made their comeback as a whole after 5 years, not only performed the new song “FOREVER 1”, but also performed the hit song “PARTY”, which ignited the atmosphere of the scene. Hyoyeon (HYO) said, “It was so interesting, tears came out, it was a very happy night,” and expressed his feelings, which made people very moved.

In addition, the stage of SHINee’s KEY’s title song “Gasoline”, which will be coming back with the regular 2nd album on August 30, and Ahn Qi-hyun’s title song “Eyes On You”, which will be released on September 7 after a lapse of 17 years, were also revealed. “stage, aroused heated discussions. EXO member XIUMIN, who announced that his first solo album will be released at the end of September, also brought the stage of the included song “Serenity”, which doubled the expectations for the new album. See also Korean actress IU donated 100 million won to children from poor families, and IU donated more than 1.6 billion won last year alone – yqqlm SMTOWN LIVE 2022 SOLO Stage Picture Not only that, the “Only One” stage of “Legendary” BoA and TEN (Li Yongqin), the stage of “Outro: Dream Routine” performed by NCT ​​member Sung Chan and Masataro and SM Rookies, and the project that has caused heated discussions with the combination of past generations. The “Step Back” stage of the group GOT the beat, the “ZOO” stage of the SM rap unit (NCT members Taeyong, JENO, HENDERY (Huang Guanheng), YANGYANG (Yang Yang), aespa member GISELLE), and Raiden and XIAOJUN (Xiao Jun) , Sung Chan’s collaboration stage “Golden” and other special stages that can only be seen at “SMTOWN LIVE” are also unveiled one after another. In addition, TVXQ’s powerful stage, which has been shown again after a long time, from SUPER JUNIOR’s hit song mix to Red Velvet’s various solo and group stages, SHINee’s KEY, MINHO and EXO’s SUHO, XIUMIN, CHEN, DO , KAI’s sensual stage, NCT’s unique music and group dance, and aespa’s strong performance, the rich stage of the special lineup continued, and the audience was overwhelmed. SMTOWN LIVE 2022 Group Photo BoA, who finished the stage performance, said, “I don’t have the opportunity to meet so many fans face-to-face in Korea. Thank you for filling the audience. I love SMTOWN music. I also gained a lot of strength. I hope everyone can gain strength through good songs.” ‘SMTOWN LIVE’, which is held offline in Korea every 5 years, conveys real feelings and meanings and attracts people’s attention. At the end of the day’s performance, “Hope” was brought as usual. All SM artists, including the original singer Ahn Qi-hyun, took the stage and sang passionately hand in hand, making the 4-hour performance a complete success. period. See also Strategic retail and sustainability for the development of the goldsmith company Crieri SMTOWN LIVE 2022 Panorama SMTOWN LIVE 2022 Panorama At the same time, before the official performance, the emotional DJs of the powerful DJs and the energetic DJ Section went on for about 1 hour and 30 minutes, from DJ Hyoyeon (HYO) to Raiden, JEB, GINJO, IMLAY and other powerful DJs brought A high-quality DJ performance, as the opening of the performance, received a good response. At the same time, outside the venue on the day of the performance, a variety of entertainment “Play Zone” was prepared for the audience before entering, starting from a large photo area, to a photo booth where you can leave memories with artist photo templates, and SMTOWN AR A variety of surprise events such as the Slot Machine where the APP matches suitable artists, and the audience lined up in a long line at the scene, attracted great attention. Not only that, SM has officially launched “MUSIC NATION SMTOWN META-PASSPORT”, which is both a digital passport and a membership service, starting with this performance, connecting the real world and the digital world, recording all information transparently, and watching SM’s various lines in the future. You will get a digital stamp when you perform online and offline, and when you join the artist fan club, you will be automatically connected to the ACE FANCLUB information and get a visa at the same time. On the other hand, “SMTOWN LIVE 2022: SMCU EXPRESS”, which integrates the performance contents pursued by SM, is a concept to tour major cities around the world by “SMCU EXPRESS”. Held at Tokyo Dome, Japan.Return to Sohu, see more