A documentary on the incredible landscape of a Tibetan plateau: “The snow panther” is one of the unmissable titles of the weekend in the cinema, a film that seems to come from another era, capable of making us reflect on the world around us.

Directing this touching product are Vincent Munier, French nature photographer, and Sylvain Tesson, writer and traveler, who shared a winter adventure in one of the least welcoming places on our planet.

Their collaboration gives life to a feature film with a strong observational spirit, effective in making us breathe the sacredness of the place and in making us understand the importance of (re) finding and maintaining contact with the surrounding nature.

Through meditation rhythms, this film is a profoundly Zen audiovisual experience, which follows dynamics unfamiliar with contemporary cinema and which takes all its time to slowly get us into the hearts of the subjects it wants to tell. at work is both an objective and a starting point for the two directors to observe: through the small technical equipment at their disposal, they are able to share with the viewer the feeling of an exploration of the past, as if we were ourselves too together with them to try to take back one of the most mysterious, fascinating and magical felines in the world.

Music by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis

Contributing to the mystical sense of the film are the splendid music by Nick Cave and Warren Ellis: we recently talked about these two great artists for the soundtrack of “Blonde” by Andrew Dominik (director-friend, who had also told them in ” One More Time With Feeling ”and“ This Much I Know to Be True ”) and also in this case their scores act as a real added value to the whole operation, helping to give the film a deeply spiritual atmosphere.

Lumina

This week also begins the tour in the Italian cinemas of one of the most interesting experimental films on the Italian scene of recent times: it is “Lumina”, the second work of the talented Samuele Sestieri after his debut with the fascinating “Tales of the bear ”, Made in tandem with Olmo Amato. At the center of the story, there is a mysterious woman (played by Carlotta Velda Mei) who wakes up on a deserted beach. She wanders among ruins and rubble, perceiving the memory of objects. As a source of energy, she is able to reactivate technological devices that have been shut down for some time. In a ghost town, the woman accesses the digital archive of the smartphone that belonged to Leonardo. Thus she learns the language of images and sounds and, through the videos of the relationship between the boy and his girlfriend (Laura Sinceri), she knows love. Shot between the abandoned villages of Basilicata and some hidden places in Lazio, “Lumina” is a proudly unconventional film, which believes in the power of images and plays effectively with sound suspensions and highly suggestive plays of light. strong magnetism, which focuses more on perceptions than on narration, perfect for those looking for a fresh Italian cinema different from the more conventional one offered by today’s distribution.