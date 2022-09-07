Listen to the audio version of the article

Florian Zeller once again aims to move: after “The Father”, the French director and playwright signs his second work for the big screen, “The Son”, presented in competition at the Venice Film Festival.

Just like for his debut, also in this case he resumes his theatrical play to tell another family nucleus. At the center of the plot is a successful man, who has recently left his wife and teenage son to move in with a much younger girl. He has just had a baby with her, but it will be the first child to give him the greatest worries.

Having entered the mind of an elderly man, suffering from senile dementia, with his previous film, Zeller investigates the theme of guilt here, focusing on a man who strives to take care of his teenage son, as he would have liked his father had taken care of him, as he juggles his job, the baby he had with his new partner, and the offer of his dream location in Washington.

Incisive writing but with too many cunning

The film starts off strong, with the protagonist’s ex-wife arriving at his new home to tell him that his son has stopped going to school: it is only the beginning of an emotional and dramatic vortex that Zeller stages with precision, above all. thanks to an incisive writing and insightful dialogues. It is a pity that a certain cunning is perceived in the various dynamics that develop during the narration, also due to some excessively painful and blackmailing sequences, but “The Son” still manages to excite and even move, especially in a delicate closing sequence. Although less powerful than “The Father” and weak in a couple of passages, the film confirms Zeller’s good directing skills even behind the camera and his ability to direct the actors. of the whole cast – from Hugh Jackman to Vanessa Kirby, through Anthony Hopkins – but the best in the field is a poignant Laura Dern, who demonstrates with few expressions all the pain before ovato by her character.

Saint-Omer

Another film in the competition that should not be underestimated is “Saint Omer”, Alice Diop’s debut in fictional cinema. The protagonist is the young writer Rama, who attends the trial of Laurence Coly, a woman accused of killing her fifteen-month-old daughter. abandoned at high tide on a beach in northern France. While the trial continues, the words of the accused and the testimony of the witnesses will upset the girl’s certainties. After having worked in documentary cinema (among her films also the excellent “Nous” of last year), Alice Diop chooses fiction to make a film directly inspired by one of his experiences, when he had witnessed a process inherent to the same terrible theme.

Through a very rigorous style, the director transports us into the process in an engaging way, shaking the viewer with reflections on guilt and on a series of moral dilemmas that unfold along the narrative. and a certain redundancy is felt, but the overall design still manages to impress, so much so that it can be one of the titles to be taken into consideration also for the palmarès.