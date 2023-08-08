Home » The son of the Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho was arrested for a crime in Thailand: “It took me three hours”
The son of the Spanish actor Rodolfo Sancho was arrested for a crime in Thailand: “It took me three hours”

After being arrested in the last hours in Thailand, daniel sanchoson of the renowned actor Rodolfo Sancho, confessed to having been responsible for the crime of Edwin Arrietato whom he was linked by a sentimental relationship, and revealed that “it took three hours» in committing the act.

Pending the date for the trial that will determine his fate in the Asian country, which could bring him the death penalty or life imprisonment, the 29-year-old testified in the courts of Sneeze Samui.

Minutes before giving his statement, when he was transferred handcuffed by police officers, Sancho was intercepted by a local media outlet and assured, in a calm tone, that “feel a lot» what happened.

According to the Bangkok Post newspaper, the chef recounted in prison that he would have murdered his friend, with whom he had a sexual affective relationshipbecause he had him as a “hostage”.

Regarding the details of the crime, reported the Thai media, Sancho he hit Arrieta in the face until he was unconscious and took him to the bathroom to throw water on his face so that he would regain consciousness. But knowing that he did not react, began to dismember his body.

After that, the detained cook would have placed the parts in a large cloth bag and black plastic bags. “It took me hours,” he revealed about that process, from prison.

Daniel Sancho confessed to the crime of Edwin Arrieta, but insisted on his role as a victim

After his confession to the crime, which occurred on August 3, the Thai police arrested the young Spaniard, who was locked up in Koh Samui jail waiting for a trial date to be set.

Despite the evidence against him and his own story, the young man, son of the renowned Iberian actor, insisted on his role as a victim of Arrieta’s actions and stated that his death was a “accident» which occurred by chance during a struggle.

With information from Infobae


