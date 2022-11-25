(Original title: The son-seeking father concerned by Ren Xianqi expresses his deep sorrow: his son has passed away, please delete the missing person notice)

The news that Sun Anliang, a man from Chongqing, is “looking for his son and grandson Zexu” has attracted widespread attention recently due to the voice of the well-known singer Ren Xianqi on the Internet. On the afternoon of November 23, Sun Anliang posted on social media platforms that Sun Zezhen had passed away, “Thank you for your concern and blessings to all the kind people.”

The child’s family regretfully announced the search results on the short video platform Source: Red Star News

According to Nandu’s previous reports, on November 17, singer Ren Xianqi posted a post on a social media platform. In the picture, Sun Anliang, a Chongqing man, was “looking for his son and grandson Zexu” which attracted attention. Ren Xianqi said that when he was recording a program in Yajiang County, Ganzi Prefecture, Sichuan Province, he met Sun Anliang who was looking for a son, and hoped everyone could help him.

On November 19, Sun Anliang told Nandu reporters that after Ren Xianqi spoke up for him on Weibo, on November 18, the Criminal Police Brigade of Yajiang County Public Security Bureau (“Criminal Police Brigade” for short) called to ask him and his wife and children’s ID numbers. . On the evening of November 19, Sun Anliang went to the criminal police brigade, and the criminal police brigade staff asked about Sun Zexu’s personality and other conditions and followed up the case. That night, a reporter from Nandu called the staff of the Criminal Police Brigade of Yajiang County, Ganzi, and the other party said that it was inconvenient to disclose the specific situation. According to the case filing notice presented by Sun Anliang, the criminal police brigade accepted the “Sun Zexu abduction and trafficking case” reported by him on November 2.

On November 21, a reporter from Nandu called the Public Security Bureau of Yajiang County. The other party said that it is not convenient to disclose the progress of the case at present, and if there is progress, an announcement will be posted on the Internet.

On November 23, Sun Anliang posted a network-wide announcement letter on the social media platform: “It is with a very sad heart that I would like to send a letter to all kind-hearted people, thank you for the kind-hearted people from all walks of life in the past three months. Blessings, thank you for your great love. I think he also felt the concern of grandparents, uncles, aunts, brothers and sisters on the other side of heaven. Here, on behalf of my son, Sun Zezhen, I would like to say thank you to everyone. Thank you for your concern and blessings. Thank you for your care and blessings from all the well-wishers. I would like to thank you all with a deep heart.”

Sun Anliang said, please kind people to help delete Sun Zexu’s missing person notice. “Thank you for your care and help to me and my family for more than three months. Thank you.”

Ren Xianqi speaks out to help find the father of the son: Jiangbian searched for the child to no avail, the police filed a case of abduction and trafficking

(Red Star News) On November 17, singer Ren Xianqi posted an article to help Mr. Sun find his missing son Sun Zexu, which aroused widespread concern.

In July this year, Mr. Sun took his son Sun Zexu to his younger brother’s house in Yajiang, Sichuan to escape the summer heat. Unfortunately, on August 2, Sun Zezhen went out to play with a neighbor’s 6-year-old child and disappeared. According to the neighbor’s children, they once went to the river to throw stones. That night, Mr. Sun found his son’s clothes and shoes by the river. The local police and family members searched the river, but failed to find him.

On November 2, the Yajiang police filed a case for Sun Zexu’s disappearance. The reason for the case was abducted and trafficked. The Red Star News reporter saw from the receipt of the case provided by Mr. Sun that the Criminal Police Brigade of the Yajiang County Public Security Bureau had accepted the abduction case of Sun Zexu reported by him. Mr. Sun said that in recent days, the police have contacted and questioned him many times, looking for new physical evidence and clues.

On November 19, Mr. Sun posted on Weibo about the disappearance of the child and the process of finding him. On the 20th, the Red Star News reporter contacted Mr. Sun again, and he expressed his gratitude to artists such as Ren Xianqi, Hao Yun, Zheng Jun, Zhang Zhenyue, Ma Di, and netizens for their help in reposting, “Thank you all, thank you for your great love, let me be here I saw a glimmer of light on the way to find my son.”

Father for help:

Ren Xianqi was deeply moved

Micro-blog to help him find a son to attract attention

Recently, the reality show “Our Hot Life Riding Season” was recorded in Ganzi, Sichuan. Previously, after learning that Ren Xianqi, Zheng Jun, Zhang Zhenyue, Hao Yun, Ma Di and other artists would record programs in Ganzi in the future, Mr. Sun has been waiting in Yajiang for the arrival of the program team, hoping to ask them for help, and through the influence of the artists, to find clues about his son.

Ren Xianqi (left) took a group photo with Mr. Sun, and helped forward the search

At noon on November 17, Mr. Sun explained the situation to Ren Xianqi who was passing by in the Shibawan Scenic Area and asked for help. When he was sad, Mr. Sun burst into tears. Ren Xianqi was deeply moved, and even comforted him with Zhang Zhenyue and others. At the scene, Ren Xianqi promised to help Mr. Sun find clues in the “Missing Person Notice”, and took a photo with him, encouraging him not to give up, and wishing him to find his son as soon as possible. Afterwards, Ren Xianqi recounted this experience on Weibo, and voiced to help Mr. Sun find his son: “I ran into this father who was struggling to find the missing child on the cycling road. His experience made each of us heartbroken. Please help Help this helpless father! If you have relevant information, please contact his phone number as soon as possible. May his child come home soon!”

On November 20, Mr. Sun expressed to the Red Star News reporter that he would like to thank Ren Xianqi, Hao Yun, Zheng Jun, Zhang Zhenyue, Ma Di and other artists and netizens for their help in reposting. Although there are no valuable clues for the time being, the family is still grateful. Thank you everyone, thank you for your great love, let me see a glimmer of light on the road to find my son.”

Police file a case:

Accepted “child abduction case”

Looking for new evidence and clues

On November 19, Mr. Sun posted on Weibo describing the detailed process of the child’s disappearance. According to him, on July 7, he took his son from Chongqing to his younger brother’s house in Yajiang, Sichuan for summer vacation. “Unexpectedly, it became the decision I regret most in my life.”

His son, Sun Zexu, went missing on August 2. He went out with a neighbor’s 6-year-old child that day. “Around 11:30 noon, the restaurant opened for business, and the kid next door ran to the store to play with Sun Zexu. At that time, because there were customers ready to order, they asked the kid next door to go back and play. Don’t play in the store, which will affect the guests’ dining. I went out. When I cooked a dish in the kitchen and saw him coming in the store again, I asked him to go home to play again. I told Sun Zezhen to go to the basement to do homework, and then I went into the kitchen to do things. Wait until After all the three dishes were on the table, I went to the basement to help Sun Zezhen with his homework, but I didn’t see him.”

According to the neighbor’s children, they once went to the river to throw stones. That night, after reporting the crime, Mr. Sun found his son’s clothes and shoes by the river.

The father of the son-seeking sent a letter of thanks

According to Mr. Sun, after the incident, they called the police, and the local police in Yajiang County, Ganzi replied that there was insufficient evidence and they would not file a case. At about 10 o’clock on August 11, the police took the blood of Mr. Sun and the child’s mother, and took the child’s clothes to the superior for identification. On August 17, the police gave a reply that they did not have any fingerprints and still did not meet the conditions for filing a case.

The police from the Hekou Police Station of Yajiang County Public Security Bureau once told the Red Star News reporter that after the incident, the local police and family members launched a search along the river, and also contacted the downstream police station to assist in the search, but there is still no result.

Until October 19, Mr. Sun searched downstream every day, but did not find any floating objects suspected of Sun Zezhi. From October 20th, he gave up looking for Jiangmian, and Mr. Sun drove the car with pots and pans and an electric car to find the child. “I search for a needle in a haystack in various villages during the day, drive where I can drive, ride electric cars where I can’t drive, and walk where electric cars can’t go. I sleep in the car at night and wake up the next day to continue searching. .”

Later, he returned to the county seat of Yajiang County to work while disseminating information on the Internet. On November 2, the Yajiang police filed a case of Sun Zexu’s disappearance. The Red Star News reporter saw from the receipt of the case provided by Mr. Sun that the Criminal Police Brigade of the Yajiang County Public Security Bureau had accepted his report of the abduction and trafficking of Sun Zexu.

Mr. Sun said that on November 18 and 19, the police contacted and questioned him many times, looking for new physical evidence and clues.

related news

Ren Xianqi’s concerned father who is looking for a son requests to “delete the missing person notice”: it is basically confirmed that the child has gone to the river, and the body has not been found yet

Cover news reporter Wang Yuexin

On the afternoon of November 23, Sun Anliang, the father of Chongqing Xunzi, posted on social media platforms: Thank you for your concern and blessings. All kind people, please help to delete Sun Zexu’s missing person notice.

On the evening of November 23, regarding this news, Sun Anliang replied to the reporter on the cover, saying: “I posted it, and now it is basically confirmed that the child has gone down the river, and the body has not been found yet.”

On August 2 this year, Sun Anliang’s son, Sun Zexu, and his father disappeared after going out with a neighbor’s 6-year-old child while visiting relatives in the Yalong River in Ganzi. That night, the family members found all the children’s clothes and shoes by the Yalong River. According to the surveillance video and the narration of the neighbor’s children afterwards, they went to the riverside to throw stones that day, and then the neighbor’s children left the riverside to go to the toilet, but Xiaoyu was never seen again.

On November 2, the Yajiang police in Ganzi opened a case of Sun Zexu’s disappearance.

Xiaoyu’s clothes were found on the stones by the river (circled in red)

On November 17, Sun Anliang asked singer Ren Xianqi, who was recording a program in Yajiang, for help. Afterwards, Ren Xianqi helped Sun Anliang post the child-finding information on Weibo, which aroused widespread attention.