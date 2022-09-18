Listen to the audio version of the article

A humanity in a frenetic race and increasingly poised between modernity, migration, environmental disasters and climate change, and a nature that struggles to follow its pace. It is the story in images that can be experienced, from 14 September to 30 October, at the Milanese Palazzo delle Stelline where the Sony World Photography Awards promoted by the World Photography Organization and Sony with the Main Partnership of Fondazione Fiera Milano and Fondazione Stelline are exhibited. The proceeds from the exhibition will go to the Fondazione Progetto Arca onlus for the Ukraine emergency.

The exhibition allows you to admire the winning and finalist photographs of the most heterogeneous photo contest in the world. This year the Awards, now in their fifteenth edition, have received over 340,000 applications from 211 territories.

Among the works on display you can admire the Migrantes project by Australian photographer Adam Ferguson, who won the title of Photographer of the Year, the works of Federico Borrella, awarded with the 2nd place in the Wildlife and Nature category at the Professional edition , those of Giacomo Orlando and Alessandro Gandolfi, who won 3rd place respectively in the Environment and Still Life category, in addition to the National Award winner Antonio Pellicano’s project, Rise Up Again.

the overall winners of the Sony World Photography Awards 2022

“The winners of this competition tell the stories of humanity and bring to us fragments of near and distant lands, reassigning to photography its key role, the one that has always enchanted me: its ability to witness contemporary events and deliver them to the future collective memory. The events that emerge from the original looks of the many award-winning photographers concern in particular nature, migrations, the climate crisis, inclusiveness, energy sources, beauty, young people, science … They concern us, the changes we have gone through and that await us. And selecting the whole of the 2022 production in its ten categories has renewed my belief that the Awards are of great value, precisely because the large number of projects sent from all over the world encourage that empathy between individuals that we sometimes seem to forget. In the others we recognize each other, we find ourselves, and the photographers know it, ”he explains. Barbara Silbe, co-founder and managing director of EyesOpen! Magazine that curated the exhibition.

“The proposed shots are precious testimonies of our time because they contain stories that we do not know and that deserve to be told and shared. We are particularly proud of the awards won every year, and never as in this edition, by Italian photographers thanks to the cultural value and technical excellence that distinguish their works. It is important to underline the international nature of the competition, an aspect that Sony wishes to enhance through the local stops of a global tour that allows a growing audience to admire the winning photographs. And remember that Sony World Photography Awards represents only one of the ways, although certainly among the most important, with which Sony is committed to supporting the world of photography, through continuous technological innovation on the one hand and active support to the work of photographers of all level on the other. The award, in fact, represents a highly visible international platform that we hope will open up new job opportunities for winners and finalists ”says Federico Cappone, Sony Country Manager in Italy.