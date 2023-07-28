The sounds of this mid-2023

Throughout the year, PAM updates its Pan African Rap playlist in search of new sounds that push the boundaries of the world‘s most listened to genre. From the wave of drill from Ghana to Kenya, dancehall and rap mixes or captivating mahraganat melodies, we try to bring together the widest possible selection to represent what is happening in terms of rap in Africa. Our playlist is updated weekly but the aim of our quarterly Pan African Rap selection is to showcase the very best in rap and visuals across the continent.

Prettyboy DO – Korokoro

Nigeria

Prettyboy DO releases the impressive “Korokoro”. If the dancehall, alter and rnb artist had already proven that he knew how to rap on the very good “Lord protect my steppings” accompanied by the English rapper Pa Salieu, he reiterates and will convince even the most fervent rap fans with “Korokoro”. A breathtaking performance, a percussive and sharp flow that flies over a production as obscure as it is heady. Prettyboy offers two minutes of pure rap where the punchlines follow each other with disconcerting ease. The rapper targets people trying to take advantage of his success and makes it clear that he will not let his “ops” act (Editor’s note of the English opponents = opponents). The singer takes the opportunity to flaunt his acting talents with a clip that looks like a short film in which he once again shows the extent of his talent.

Andy S – Sold

Ivory Coast

Babi is full of talents, and Andy S, whom we have already told you about, is inevitably one of them. The Abidjan rapper invites Marla – another name of the Ivorian rap scene – on the phenomenal “Prodada”, the first extract from her EP Once upon a time Pepita scheduled for the start of the 2023 school year. The “Prodada” is showing off in nouchi, the fact of “performing”, and the lyrics of this new sound in the form of an ego trip hammer home the importance of enjoying life, even burning it, at 100 an hour on motorbikes if necessary: ​​” I take all my djai (my money) to do prodada, the money from my school in prodada, the money from my bread in prodada » chants Andy S. The lively flows of the two rappers take turns and intertwine perfectly on a fast beat of Nanh on the Track. Like his EP Rap has no genderAndy S demonstrates that she has mastered rhyme and that she has the potential to be a headliner, just waiting for the start of the school year to confirm with her new EP.

Kima – The Best Of Drugs

Martinique

How can we talk about rap without making a detour to Martinique, a hub for some of the most talented artists of their generation? Today it is Kima who is making the island the talk alongside LevelSantana on the powerful “Drug Ka Vann”. Journey through troubled waters with this hazy atmospheric sound. The two rappers unite on a drill sound – not surprising in the presence of LevelSantana, who is a member of the BSB (Gazo’s collective) – to which are added touches of jersey which make the rhythm danceable. An explosive and energetic complementarity, barely a few months after the release of the brilliant album Baby Project. Kima is a rapper already validated by big names such as Kalash or Meryl with whom he performed this year. The artist is on the way to becoming a staple of Martinican rap.

Frida Amani – Talk to me nice

Tanzania

The rapper from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania continues her momentum of singles. Her hit “Madam President”, in which she made the link between her personal success and that of Tanzania’s first female president Samia Suluhu, had shaken the country and it is now with “Talk to me nice” that she returns to reclaim his throne. Frida, who began her career in 2015, is far from being a bongo flava rookie (Tanzanian hip-hop editor’s note). “Talk to me nice” is like the other singles of her career: a committed title in which she reminds us that there is no incompatibility between being a woman and a rapper. Accompanied by Moni Centrozone, the artist shows her fangs and reminds us that you will have to put some respect on her name if you do not want to deal with her: she is on the verge of taking control of the Tanzanian rap scene, and given his patter, soon may be the world rap scene.

DJ Sliqe – In the corner

South Africa

Dj Sliqe, or Lutendo Kungoane of his real name, sensation of South African hip hop arrives in team with the highly anticipated “Ekhoneni”. This is her first single since the release of the album. Champion Music 2 which had been critically acclaimed. He invites Emtee, Thota Saul and Saudi for a hit in the colors of victory, this title also marks the return with fanfare of Emtee who had not been on the front of the stage for a few years. The latter signs a catchy chorus of rare quality recalling the mark he has left on South African hip-hop over the past 10 years. The beat is carried by trumpets and percussion which make this song a real hymn. The four rappers, strong in their vocal and scenic ease, transform “Ekhoneni” into a high-flying performance.

Masicka – Tyrant

Jamaica

Masicka is no longer a sensation but a phenomenon, the Jamaican producer and artist does not set limits and it shows in his art. You can’t talk about Jamaican dancehall without mentioning his name and he is as comfortable singing as he is rapping. he shows it perfectly with “Tyrant”, which has both hovering melodies and mastered to perfection, as well as sharp verses in a worked flow. A talent recognized by the mythical label Def Jam (now owned by the giant Universal) who signed him, which gives hope for the upcoming release of a new album. In “Tyrant”, Masicka takes the opportunity to take us to the darkest corners of Jamaica and explore everyday life on the street, all enhanced by a magnificent clip by Ruption. Masicka is a force the rap and dancehall scene can only rely on, and it’s likely to last.

Reggie – Oh Ma Linda

Ghana

Excerpt from his album Most High released recently, the single “Oh Ma Linda” is a fine proof of Reggie’s eclecticism. The Ghanaian rapper reveals a lovelier side of his universe in the company of O’Kenneth and his honeyed hooks, Jaybahd and his resounding voice as well as Kwaku DMC and his hard-hitting rhymes. A new success for Reggie, Jaybahd and O’Kenneth who had already served the incredible and darker “Makaveli”. The chemistry of these four artists makes “Oh Ma Linda” a title that will certainly mark the year. And Most High should succeed in reaching several audiences because of its quality and the diversity of its productions. To those who still doubt it, the gold of Ghana (formerly known as the Gold Coast) is its artistic riches.

Black K – What will it give me

Ivory Coast

Black K and Fior 2 Bior transport us into their crazy universe with the energetic “What is it going to give me”. As we know, nothing stops artistic originality in the country of coupé-décalé, and this title is no exception to the rule. After “Everything is rented” with Lesky which had been a monster success, it is Fior 2 Bior who comes to support Black K. All on an instrumental halfway between trap and coupé-décalé as the Ivorians have the secret . Black K continues his ascent just like the other members of the group KNB (Kiff No Beat) with whom he started rapping, and among which there was Didi B who is no longer to be presented. ” I’m going to lie what will give me? » chant the two rappers: what is certain is that their talent for ambiance does not lie.

Wangechi – MZIGO

Kenya

A year after his album Vaccination, Wangechi signs his return. The Kenyan rapper does not do it alone, but accompanied by part of the group Buruklyn Boyz, the two co-founders of vast crew: A Jay and Mr. Right. Wangechi’s return is with “MZIGO” a dark drill track with heavy bass, which may explain why she chose to invite the Buruklyn Boyz who are the new names of drill in Kenya. A meeting between a new generation of rap and a more established generation of rap that can only delight us as this union agrees to give birth to an ever more passionate rap.

Nayra – The North

France

Dark decor and orange background, we have entered the universe of an artist who does not lose her bearings. After his three titles Go ahead which was a good appetizer, Nayra unveils the clip of the title “Le Nord”. The clip is composed of impressive chromatics in the center of which Nayra evolves in full egotrip with a rare magnetism, her piercing gaze crosses the camera and almost makes us forget the team gravitating around her. Three minutes of rap wrapped in Maghreb sounds and an Arabic verse, a beautiful tribute to her Moroccan culture that the rapper likes to highlight. An artist who has worked to be there, as she puts it so well: “I try to surpass myself, it’s not enough to be on top”, and when you see her artistic achievement, you can’t doubt that she will far.

A selection to be found in our Pan African Rap playlist.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

