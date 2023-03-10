The production of Big Brother surprised the five remaining participants in the house with recorded videos for some of his ex-mates.

Several of the players eliminated during this edition recorded different messages. Some chose greetings and words of support while others were more spicy with those who got along badly.

The one that generated the most noise inside the house was that of Coti. «Nachito I love you very much, You are the only one who understood that this is a game, “he began.

then followed with Marcos, «I want to wish you a lot of love and good luck, you are great and I always support you” and continued with Camila, “you are authentic, a genius, keep going like this, you are the best ».

The hottest moment was when he mentioned romina and juliet, with which he faced during his stay in the reality show. «It hurt them a lot to find out that it was a game, that They can’t release me inside the house. I’m fine outside Don’t worry about me,” he said.

Julieta quickly came to her defense and expressed: “We are not worried at all”. Romina went further: «First of all I took my teammates as people, not as players. I do not like lies”.

Coti’s greeting made Julieta and Coti angry😰 What did he say? 👉🏼I followed #GranHermano at https://t.co/Ppl6ji2TwC #GH2022 pic.twitter.com/87iRaKEjRQ — Big Brother (@GranHermanoAr) March 10, 2023

The one that was also hard was Juliana, alias “Tini”. The former player, like Coti, targeted Romina y Julieta. “Don’t bite your tongue because you are going to die poisoned.”

Julieta was surprised by the phrase “Tini” who later clarified in the program that his message was more directed to Romina. The former deputy acknowledged that he did not have a good relationship with her.

Spicy message 🔥 from Juliana (Tini) for Romina and Juliet #GranHermano 👁️

What do you think ? pic.twitter.com/BAmNLuOP19 — Ptc Recargado Rating (@PtcRecargado) March 10, 2023

