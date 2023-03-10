Home Entertainment the spicy messages of the ex-colleagues for the participants
Entertainment

the spicy messages of the ex-colleagues for the participants

by admin
the spicy messages of the ex-colleagues for the participants

The production of Big Brother surprised the five remaining participants in the house with recorded videos for some of his ex-mates.

Several of the players eliminated during this edition recorded different messages. Some chose greetings and words of support while others were more spicy with those who got along badly.

The one that generated the most noise inside the house was that of Coti. «Nachito I love you very much, You are the only one who understood that this is a game, “he began.

then followed with Marcos, «I want to wish you a lot of love and good luck, you are great and I always support you” and continued with Camila, “you are authentic, a genius, keep going like this, you are the best ».

The hottest moment was when he mentioned romina and juliet, with which he faced during his stay in the reality show. «It hurt them a lot to find out that it was a game, that They can’t release me inside the house. I’m fine outside Don’t worry about me,” he said.

Julieta quickly came to her defense and expressed: “We are not worried at all”. Romina went further: «First of all I took my teammates as people, not as players. I do not like lies”.

The one that was also hard was Juliana, alias “Tini”. The former player, like Coti, targeted Romina y Julieta. “Don’t bite your tongue because you are going to die poisoned.”

See also  "1923" released an official trailer focusing on the western mountainous areas in the early 20th century | 1923_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com

Julieta was surprised by the phrase “Tini” who later clarified in the program that his message was more directed to Romina. The former deputy acknowledged that he did not have a good relationship with her.

All messages


To comment on this note you must have your digital access.
Subscribe to add your opinion!

Subscribe

You may also like

Why the mysterious “disappearances” of billionaires in China

If you go to an isolated island, you...

Kim Sae-ron cried poor in court: Life is...

Athens played badly again and fell without mitigation...

Heat wave: another week of extreme temperatures arrives...

Detailed Explanation of Twelve Horoscopes 2023.3.10_Method_Family Affairs_Relationship

Shakira moved to the United States with her...

Himalaya’s original content has grown significantly, and podcasts...

Is Valoyes back among the headlines of Talleres...

Tao Baibai | Destined!These two constellations are most...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy