The spikes of the “blue” are not innocuous and leave strong inertia in the basket

While it is true that the “blue” dollar market is infinitely more limited than the official one, the truth is that its increases, especially when they occur violently like the current one, are not innocuous.

Sooner or later, the impact reaches prices and, with the consolidated CPI above 100%, it is not good news.

It is not necessary to go very far in the recent economic history of Argentina: less than a year ago, at the end of the first semester of 2022, when the precipitous departure of former Economy Minister Martín Guzmán took place (with the fleeting internship of Silvina Batakis) , the “blue” rose 64% in 50 days: from 206 pesos it went to 338.

With the arrival of Sergio Massa at the Palacio de Hacienda, the “markets” calmed down and the “blue” nominally fell until stabilizing below 295. However, although it remained at those levels until the end of the year, the concrete thing is who left his inertia in the basket.

Why do prices rise when the “blue” increases if it does not represent a large volume and does not govern foreign trade? In the first place, because the uncertainty regarding the value of the dollar means that retailers lose the price reference for their products, that wholesalers prefer not to sell until they “wait and see what happens” and that consumers seek to make all the stock they need. they can out of fear. What do they fear? Do not get products in the short term or that rise exponentially.

At the peak of the increase in the “blue” last year, a report by the consulting firm Econviews explained that a gap of more than 70% is “disruptive for the economy” because, on the one hand, it “complicates the accumulation of international reserves” and , on the other, because “it has negative effects on inflation.”

According to this analysis, the reserves fall because the feeling is generated that the official dollar is not competitive (even if it is) and it suggests that the Government, one way or another, will be forced to devalue, which incites the people and companies that have the resources, to position themselves more in dollars.

The gap yesterday, when the “blue” marked 490 pesos, became 115%.

Vicious circle

Market analyst Lucas Croce clarifies that the first thing that is impacting inflation is the faster devaluation of the peso against the official dollar, since “Argentina is highly dependent on imports.”

But he clarifies that “without a doubt there is a correlation between the ‘blue’ and the prices”. “You have to think that whoever has to replace merchandise, anyone who is engaged in commerce, has to contemplate its replacement cost and, to do so, sets a price that allows them to err as little as possible at that cost. If that cost, either due to imported components or due to future inflationary expectations, is very high, the sale price will also be high, and this will feed back into inflation, in a vicious circle that we have been in for a while”.

Croce warns that the risk is that it “spiralizes into something more like a hyper.” “With what happened with the ‘blue’ these two weeks, we are going to double digits per month [de inflación] and we are going to be very close to something bigger,” he added.

“There is not a one-to-one correlation between the ‘blue’ and prices, but in the dynamics in which we come, in the context of crisis in which we are, with inflation so high that it does not seem to be going down, with a runaway public spending, with financing of that spending exclusively monetary via the Central Bank, I see it as impossible that what we are seeing with the ‘blue’ does not end in prices”, the analyst concluded.

Delay

Beyond the strong increase these days, discounting inflation, the dollar at almost 500 pesos even seems to be “cheap.”

According to the consultancy Empiria, the CCL (counted with liquidation) at 475 pesos this Tuesday is still 29% below the peak of the parallel dollar of the pandemic (634 pesos today) and 10% below the price it had just before the appointment of Massa (546 pesos today).

