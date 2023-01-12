Original title: The Spring Festival comedy movie “Exchanging Lives” revealed that the new special edition of Lei Jiayin’s “Various Little Voice” was complained by Zhang Xiaofei

Sohu Entertainment News Today, directed and written by Su Lun, starring Lei Jiayin, Zhang Xiaofei, Zhang Youhao, special starring Sha Yi, Liu Mintao, Yu Ailei, starring Ding Jiali, Wu Yanshu, Yang Enyou, Cao Tongrui, specially invited by Yue Yunpeng, Yang Di, Xu Zhisheng, Song Jiateng Starring in the family comedy movie “Exchanging Lives”, which will be released on the first day of the Lunar New Year in 2023, the “Hahahaha” special and a set of “Buddy Stickers” version of the character posters will be exposed.

In the movie, Lei Jiayin and Zhang Youhao switched bodies, and several dates with the goddess Zhang Xiaofei were both “sweet heartbeat” and “greasy heart flustered”. Not only Lei Jiayin’s oily head in the play made the goddess Zhang Xiaofei unbearable to look directly at, Lei Jiayin’s appearance outside the play also made Zhang Xiaofei start a happy complaint mode, saying bluntly, “When the eyes come into contact, they bounce off.” However, Zhang Xiaofei’s appearance on this date also had unexpected laughs, and Yang Di, who played the waiter, couldn’t help but joke on the set, “I will drop the price for serving both of you.”

Accompanied by the special series, a set of “big head stickers” character posters were also released. Lei Jiayin was wearing a strawberry headgear, and her aggrieved expression made people want to laugh. Zhang Xiaofei is wearing a rabbit ear headgear, which is a perfect match for the upcoming Spring Festival atmosphere of the Year of the Rabbit. Zhang Youhao wears a “goose” headgear, implying the laughter in the movie plot. The whole set of posters is “cute” beyond the standard, and full of strong New Year flavor, making people can’t wait to feel the joy in the movie.

"Anshan fellows" have a tacit understanding Lei Jiayin and Zhang Xiaofei collaborated for the first time The movie "Exchanging Lives" tells the story of Zhong Da played by Lei Jiayin and Jin Hao played by Zhang Xiaofei, after a blind date, they accidentally exchanged bodies with Lu Xiaogu, played by Zhang Youhao, the boy who had a crush on Zhang Xiaofei, and exchanged family members by mistake. Started a strange "change" journey full of joy. Although this is the first collaboration between Lei Jiayin and Zhang Xiaofei, the two actors who are also from Anshan, Liaoning have a tacit understanding. Whether it is in or out of the play, they are very happy. Lei Jiayin couldn't help but praise Zhang Xiaofei's comedic talent on the spot, "I'm usually the funny one when I make movies, but it seems that this movie is not." In the special episode, a rival scene required Lei Jiayin to push Zhang Xiaofei away. During the shaking, Lei Jiayin worried that Zhang Xiaofei would be injured, so she quickly grabbed her, very heartwarming. The two actors who have brought countless joys to the audience in the past are really looking forward to what surprises they will bring this time. from heartbeat to heartbreak Lei Jiayin and Zhang Xiaofei put too much effort into "Dating Down" In the movie, in order to prevent the goddess Zhang Xiaofei from falling in love with her "shell", Lei Jiayin starts with the outfits: a coat with thick eyeliner, a tight windbreaker with oily hair, and every look is "thundered", which makes the People hilarious. Before shooting, Zhang Xiaofei couldn't help laughing when he saw Lei Jiayin's greasy hair, and gave a precise and ruthless evaluation, "This shape makes people's eyes bounce away when they touch it." Lei Jiayin couldn't help but "dislike" herself, "I don't feel confident in this outfit anymore." When talking about the looks in this movie during the interview, Lei Jiayin said with a smile, "I wanted to say handsome, but 'handsome' was on my lips, but I swallowed it", which was very funny. In the movie, Lei Jiayin's set of looks and a series of operations made Zhang Xiaofei go from "heart-beating" to "heart-freezing". However, Zhang Xiaofei's "lobster skirt" and Lei Jiayin's "smoky makeup" were also "smoked" by Yang Di, "I will drop the price for serving both." Zhang Xiaofei also complained to himself, "We two people who are full of flamboyance can't bear to look at each other directly", and even rated Yang Di as "the most refreshing and handsome boy on the scene". There were a lot of interesting things on the scene, and people couldn't help but wonder what other funny stories would happen in the movie. Yang Di made terriers in situ Steal the spotlight with a white eye and a lobster In the special episode, Yang Di, Lei Jiayin, and Zhang Xiaofei, who played the waiters, sparked a lot of sparks on the set. In the plot, Lei Jiayin deliberately took a photo with Lobster Duzui as an angry Zhang Xiaofei. Lei Jiayin said "shrimp" to Yang Di. Unexpectedly, Yang Di thought it was "blind". He immediately rolled his eyes and took a selfie together. Director Su Lun's approval also doubled the joy of this rival show. This time, Yang Di is also cooperating with director Su Lun again after the movie "Cohabitation in Time and Space". He still plays the waiter who makes Lei Jiayin "speaking". "Super after-sales service". At the scene, director Su Lun also joked that "Yang Di should have a waiter episode", which really made people look forward to it. What kind of "laughing fruit" will the comedians in the movie collide with, which is very exciting. The movie "Exchanging Life" is directed and written by Su Lun, starring Lei Jiayin, Zhang Xiaofei, Zhang Youhao, Sha Yi, Liu Mintao, Yu Ailei special starring, Ding Jiali, Wu Yanshu, Yang Enyou, Cao Tongrui starring, Yue Yunpeng, Yang Di, Xu Zhisheng, Song Jiateng invited Starred in, produced by Shanghai Ruyi Film and Television Production Co., Ltd., Sweet Orange Film (Beijing) Co., Ltd., Beijing Alibaba Film Culture Co., Ltd., Beijing Guangguang Film Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Guoying Zongheng Film Distribution Co., Ltd., Shanghai Youluzi Culture Communication Co., Ltd., Sanya Peach Blossom Everywhere Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Lili Orange Media Co., Ltd., Huawen Image (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., and Tianjin Shijian Film and Television Media Co., Ltd. produced. The film will be released nationwide on the first day of the Lunar New Year in 2023.

