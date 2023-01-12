Original title: Spring Festival film market is expected to accelerate recovery

Zhang Xin, intern reporter of China Culture Daily

In 2009, the movie “Avatar” was released, creating a myth of 3 billion US dollars in the global box office. After 13 years, “Avatar: The Way of Water” expanded the world underwater. Director James Cameron once again reshaped 3D technology and continued to write a new legend. For movie fans, even if “Avatar: The Way of Water” is still in the preview period, more than one minute of the screen is enough to wake up their sleeping memories; Its strong “endurance” capability will provide assistance for the activation of the theater economy at the end of 2022.

According to the data of Beacon Professional Edition, as of 12:00 on January 9 this year, the cumulative box office of the film “Avatar: The Way of Water” has exceeded 1.3 billion yuan, and the number of viewers has exceeded 25 million, which will soon surpass the first “Avatar” in mainland China. The premiere box office, and the film’s outstanding performance on New Year’s Day has achieved a stable box office trend. “Although “Avatar: The Way of Water” did not show the explosive power of the first film, it still showed a good box office appeal, which largely drove the sluggish film market and injected strong impetus into the recovery of the industry ” said Shao Zheng, president of Lumiere Films.

In order to restore and boost the confidence of domestic audiences in watching movies, China Film Group Corporation has gone through several communication and coordination, and finally promoted the domestic release time of “Avatar: The Way of Water” to be synchronized with that of the world. Through the unique CINITY projection system, China Film Group presents 3D technology, high dynamic range imaging, high frame rate and higher resolution, allowing audiences to improve their awareness of high-tech format movies. Jia Di from Beijing Forestry University said: “The first part of “Avatar” made me see brand-new film technology and effects for the first time. At least I couldn’t describe the shock at that time. After 13 years, “Avatar: Water The 3D technology of “The Way” is more exquisite, and through the CINITY projection system, the sense of reality and immersion in the whole viewing process will be stronger.”

Li Tingwei, general manager of Poly Pictures, believes that science fiction movies are not only an important carrier to enhance the country’s technological innovation and development capabilities, but also an important manifestation of a country’s soft power. “The Wandering Earth 2” is the sequel to the Chinese sci-fi film milestone “The Wandering Earth” and the most anticipated leading film in the 2023 Spring Festival. , Science Fiction and Theme Movies” are very consistent in layout. “”The Wandering Earth” earned 4.688 billion yuan at the box office during the Spring Festival that year, and it can be regarded as a new path for the sci-fi genre of the Chinese film industry.” Li Tingwei said.

In the past 4 years, “The Wandering Earth 2”, which Poly Pictures participated in the production of, landed on the first Spring Festival file after the epidemic prevention and control policy was fully lifted. “”Wandering Earth 2” pays more attention to the expression of the core of value while making technological breakthroughs and innovations. I hope that during the Spring Festival, this large-scale sci-fi movie that integrates the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind and interprets traditional Chinese values ​​and contemporary values ​​will be brought to China. To the audience.” Li Tingwei said.

According to the release calendar of Beacon Professional Edition, as of 10 am on January 9, there have been “Wandering Earth 2”, “Man Jianghong”, “Chinese Ping Pong”, “Exchanging Life” and “No Name”, as well as two cartoons “Deep Sea” and “Bear Bear”. Haunted: Stay with Me Bear Core” is to be screened during the Spring Festival. Among them, “The Wandering Earth 2” has exceeded 830,000 tickets, ranking first. Zhang Can, manager of the Marketing Department of Emperor Cinemas in Chongqing, predicted that based on the first film and the addition of Andy Lau, he believes that “The Wandering Earth 2” will still set a new box office record during the Spring Festival this year.

“This year’s Spring Festival film has rich types, diverse themes, and a strong lineup. It is also the first Spring Festival film after major adjustments to the epidemic prevention and control policy. As a filmmaker, I look forward to it very much.” Shao Zheng said.

Li Tingwei even summed up the sufficient film reserves as: the backup “granary” of market recovery will bring more hope and dawn to the future prosperity of the film market.

In the three years since the epidemic lasted, the film industry has been hit hard. “The attendance rate of movie theaters has been halved, and the supply of the film industry chain has been unbalanced. Although there are films released one after another, they have only initially played a role in maintaining market stability.” Wang Yang, general manager of the Resource Development Department of Dadi Cinema Group, said, especially that theaters belong to the terminal link of the film industry. , it will have large-scale losses with the slight fluctuations in the market.

The difficult market environment has stimulated the functional transformation and business exploration of theaters to a certain extent. Emperor Cinemas focuses on improving the operation capabilities of service and marketing activities, develops online and offline multi-level interactive operation modes such as live broadcasting and group buying, and cooperates with technology companies to develop immersive world large-space VR game projects. During the time when there is no film screening, Lumiere Film City holds cultural activities such as film festivals, talk shows and script killings that conform to the development of the times, and tries to integrate emerging art and technology. In memory of the film inventors, the Lumiere Brothers, Create and release a limited-edition digital collection on the film’s birthday. Poly Pictures has also explored the path of the “third-generation cinema”. By enriching the screening content, precise linkage of publicity and distribution, holding special events, deepening community life, creating artistic scenes and strengthening digital empowerment, the positioning of cinemas has finally changed from entertainment to entertainment. The center is converted into a cultural center.

“In the future, the recovery of the film market still requires efforts and coordination in many aspects, such as further guidance of policies, continuous output of high-quality upstream content production, and transformation and development of theaters themselves.” Zhang Can believes.