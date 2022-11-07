Source title: The starring lineup in the successful filming of the urban crime suspense drama “Seven” has recently been exposed

The urban crime suspense drama “Seven” (also known as “The Neighbors”) starring Xiao Shunyao, Jia Qing, He Dujuan, Hu Jun specially invited to lead the leading role, Yuan Jiahuan, Wang Daqi, Jiang Fangting, Zheng Jiabin, Zhong Linyu, Li Qi, Qin Fen, etc. Filming is in full swing. “Everyone has an unknown place in his heart, where there is the most secret hope and the most unspeakable desire.” The suspense drama “Seven” (also known as “The Neighbors”), mainly tells the story of actress Zhou Yunqi and her best friend. A pure and cruel love story between Leng Meizhen. Zhou Yunqi died mysteriously, and six neighbors and friends who were closely related to her became the suspects of the police. The six people drew a circle of mutual love and hate with Yunqi as a dot. The vice-captain of the criminal police team, Zhao Entropy, and his partner, Cui Shanhe, are stripping away the cocoon, revealing the intricate emotional secrets among the seven people layer by layer, and the entanglements about human nature and ethics, and a torture drama intertwined with lies is gradually staged. As the truth approached step by step, Zhao Entropy also opened the prelude to self-redemption. It is understood that the suspense drama “Seven” (also known as “The Neighbors”) started in a low-key manner in early October. Recently, some stills have been released for the first time, and the super lineup is very dazzling. The actor Xiao Shunyao plays the male lead Zhao Entropy in the play. He has won the title with his steady acting skills in such plays as “Lotus Tower”, “Acquaintance with Jun, Just Like the Return of an Old Man”, “The Alliance of Counsellors” and “The Happy Life of Police Lao Lin”. The audience has a lot of praise. In the variety show “Chase the Light! Brother”, Xiao Shunyao also had a very good performance. This time, he played the role of Zhao Entropy in “Seven” (also known as “The Neighbors”). As the vice-captain of the criminal police team, everything is based on logical thinking, maintaining justice and finding the truth. Xiao Shunyao has a very high degree of fit with the character who is cold on the outside and hot on the inside, rational and introverted, which also makes the market and audience look forward to his new interpretation. The female No. 1 Zhou Yunqi, played by Jia Qing, has successively appeared in film and television dramas such as “The Complete Biography of the Eight Immortals”, “The Wife’s Lie” and “The Great Pediatrician”. With her cheerful and lively nature and natural and appropriate performances, she has won great attention from the market. , Become the childhood white moonlight of countless netizens. In 2021, in the hit variety show “Sister Riding the Wind and Waves”, her frank and sincere personality will attract countless fans. Actor Jia Qing’s excellent works come out one after another, constantly challenging himself. This time, as an actor and producer, I have been involved in the suspense theme that I have always liked. With a high creative passion and desire to explore, I started to participate in the creation from behind the scenes. During this process, producer Jia Qing watched many excellent suspense-themed works at home and abroad, consulted and learned from a number of relevant experts, and worked with the team to polish the script for several years before this work was successfully implemented. In the play, Zhou Yunqi, who she plays, is still warm and kind despite the ups and downs. The seemingly contradictory labels such as cute, sexy and neurotic are all brought together on her. The setting of the bizarre death at the beginning of the series makes Zhou Yunqi the center of the story whirlpool, and also makes Zhou Yunqi the center of the story whirlpool. Everyone who interacts with her sees their own love and hate. In the stills exposed this time, Jia Qing’s appearance is full of texture, which is expected. Hu Jun’s dedication to join the show has aroused the audience’s high expectations. As a well-known and powerful actor, Hu Jun’s roles are deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, and he has starred in works with rich themes, such as “Tianlong Ba Bu”, “Zhu Yuanzhang”, “Fox Hunting”, “Little Lover”, “Knife in the Snow” and so on. This time in the suspense drama “Seven” (also known as “The Neighbors”), Li Xudong, played by Hu Jun, has a profound and mysterious life experience. Silently guarding and doing his best to protect “Qi” Zhouquan makes the emotional entanglement between Li Xudong and Zhou Yunqi a major attraction of the show. He Dujuan, who plays Leng Meizhen in the play, has performed brilliantly in works such as "Trident", "The Biography of Mi Yue", "Stranger Things", "Surgery" and so on. With a calm and elegant temperament, she challenges "dual personality" for the first time in the play The role of Leng Meizhen. Gentle and considerate and jealous and cold-blooded, which side is the truth? Best friend or rival, which is the truth? He Dujuan's wonderful performance may give us an answer. In addition, Yuan Jiahuan, Wang Daqi, Jiang Fangting, Zheng Jiabin, Zhong Linyu and other actors also have a lot of wonderful scenes in the play. The young actor Yuan Jiahuan plays the role of criminal policeman Cui Shanhe in the play. As Zhao Entropy's best friend and work partner, he uses his company and support to become an indispensable partner in Zhao Entropy's pursuit of justice. Wang Lei, Zhou Yunqi’s personal driver played by Wang Daqi, is forbearing and kind, and has an extraordinary sense of responsibility for his feelings, and he will not hesitate to burn everything for it. Wang Lei’s girlfriend Chen Jiajia, played by Jiang Fangting, has an impulsive personality. After she made a big mistake, she suddenly realized Wang Lei’s love for her. Chen Ziang, the fighting coach played by Zheng Jiabin, is violent and affectionate on the surface, but he has been deeply immersed in the grief and nostalgia of the loss of his brother Chen Ziyun, and he dares not and does not want to wake up. Zhong Linyu plays Qian Xiaoming, innocent but withdrawn. After meeting the “similar” Leng Meizhen, the two lonely hearts tacitly understand each other and warm each other. Together with Li Xudong and Leng Meizhen, the suspects in the killing of Zhou Yunqi, the six of them each carry a past that is not “bright”. After layers of confusion, the truth came as expected, and each of them will eventually pay a painful price for their “love”. The main creative team and production company of the suspense drama “Seven” (also known as “The Neighbors”) are quite powerful. It is reported that Lu Zhenhua, who has produced and filmed many classic film and television works such as “Fire Blue Blade”, “Operation Red Sea”, “Captain China“, “Moment of Decisiveness”, “Deep Sea Sword” and “Peace Ship”, serves as the chief producer. The chief producer, Bao Mengmeng is the producer and chief planner, Wang Liao is the chief producer and producer, Jia Qing is the producer, Xu Qifeng is the chief director, Wang Bing is the director, and Zhou Luming is the screenwriter. The production and distribution company “Produce for me” actively explores the new ecology of various types of drama series with advanced market thinking and accurate market tentacles. It’s All You”, “Ten Years With You Give Me Half Your Life”, “Heartbeat” and many other high-quality film and television dramas. This is also a suspense theme that is “made for me” after the “Demolition” series and “Mystery Road”. I believe that with the blessing of the previous experience, it will definitely bring a different “suspense” experience to the audience. The play is produced by Giving Me, Xingmeng Factory Pictures, Bolin Fengcai Pictures, Lin Xinghaoshi Culture, and jointly produced by Two Bit Entertainment, Meilin Culture, Huaying Xinghe, Qixing Pictures, and Maoxiaoyu Culture. Xing Film Co., Ltd. The continuous high-energy, multi-reversal plot settings, the wonderful performances of powerful actors, and the gold-medal production team all make this suspense drama quite explosive. At present, “Seven” (also known as “The Neighbors”) is still in the intense shooting process, and we will wait and see for the exciting episodes. 