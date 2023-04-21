The Stars Concert will be held in Haicang next month, and it is expected that 20,000 people will watch it on the spot.

“Huokebang ‘Spark Inheritance·Spirited Night’ Stars Concert” will be held in Xiamen Haicang Sports Center on the evening of May 20th, and 20,000 people are expected to watch it on the spot.

It is understood that preparations for this concert have been started since February this year. The lineup includes Hu Yanbin, Wu Kequn, Wen Lan, An Youqi, Huang Yali, Liu Mingxiang, Li Wei, Yun Xi, etc. The songs include “Across the Ocean to See You” and ” Summer Wind”, “General Order”, “Beside the Butterfly Spring”, “Later”, etc.

The organizer stated that the holding of this concert will enliven the Xiamen performance market, enrich the cultural life of the general public, and help promote the diversified development of Xiamen’s digital cultural tourism industry.

It is reported that this concert is guided by the China Internet News Center, jointly organized by China.com Culture, Technology and Finance Integration (Fujian) Demonstration Base, China-Singapore Guojing (Fujian) Media Group Co., Ltd., etc. Chinese story, spread Chinese voice” responsibility.(Reporter Ye Zishen)

Original Title: The Stars Concert will be held in Haicang next month, and it is estimated that 20,000 people will watch it live

Editor in charge: Fang Di