the start of the trial was postponed at the request of a defendant

More than four years have passed since the discovery of those suspicious recipes in a shoe box, in a store in the center of Roca. Dozens of hearings – several of them tedious – were held to discuss the evidence, the expertise and the responsibilities of the seven people initially investigated. All to conclude in a trial, which will begin this morning and In principle, it will define whether the pharmacists Fabio Caffaratti, Rodolfo Mastandrea and Raúl Mascaró are responsible for having defrauded Ipross for millions of dollars, between 2013 and 2019.

One of the most resonant causes of State fraud in recent years in the region began to be debated since 9 in the Roca provincial courts, but approximately one hour after the hearing began, it was finally postponed. What happened?

One of the defendants, Fabio Caffaratti He stated that, as his starting defender Carlos Vila is hospitalized due to health problems, he wanted to wait for him to recover. There was an intermission period after which they made Vila’s measure testify by phone, who explained the diagnosis, assured that he is responding to the treatment but that he needs at least seven days to be able to stay outpatient.

«I love Vila and I hope he recovers soon. I am not in a position nor do I feel like looking for another person nor do I think it is convenient for my defense, ” held. In any case, the defendant is being assisted by co-defendant Rubens Vila, the owner’s brother.

The defendants will not be the same as at the beginning of the process. Two of the defendants – former owners of the pharmacy where the famous prescriptions were found – have already accepted their responsibilities and are serving a suspended prison sentence. Another woman, ex-partner of one of the defendants, was dismissed last year. And a fourth defendant, Sandra Fasano, could not attend the final hearings of the preparatory stage for health reasons, therefore she was excluded from this instance.

In any case, the role of that pharmacist will be discussed a lot during the trial, because the theory of the prosecutors and the complaint assign a key role to it for the commission of crimes, since it is the former auditor of the College of Rio Negro Pharmacists and the damage to the public treasury could hardly have materialized without his action or omission.

The case was opened precisely because of a criminal complaint from the ex-authorities of the Collegewho confirmed the irregularities after detecting those striking recipes and verifying internal records.

The entity was in charge of executing the agreement with Ipross, therefore their offices had to be controlled, to then approve or reject the liquidations of the pharmacies to the provincial social work.

Throughout the investigation, the prosecutors and the complaint gathered various pieces of evidence to conclude that During at least those six years, a group of pharmacies in Roca, Allen and the Southern Region billed Ipross for medicines that were not requested by affiliates, or were purchased, but in less quantity than was recorded in the records .

In a significant number of cases, it involved remedies and supplies for the treatment of patients with chronic diseases, whose cost is high and also have 100% coverage of the social work.

The estimated damage exceeds 75 million pesos -without updating for inflation- and the facts to be judged correspond to pharmacies in Roca and the South Region, since the Allen provider who initially appeared with suspicious movements died, therefore he was not part of the investigation.

Trial for the Ipross scam: the judges and witnesses called, including Weretilneck

The process will be carried out by a court of three magistrates: Laura Pérez, Oscar Gatti and Luciano Garridowho set a total of 60 hearings to hear half a thousand witnesses, including political and trade union leaders.

The senator and governor-elect, Alberto Weretilneck, the Minister of Health and former head of Ipross, Fabián Zgaib, the lieutenant governor Alejandro Palmieri, the mayor of Cipolletti and former head of social work, Claudio Di Tella, and several provincial legislators are part of that list. summoned, at the proposal of the defense of the accused.

At that time, all the defendants were assisted by Patricia Espeche and Sebastián Audisio, who resigned in early May from defending Cafaratti, continuing their work only for Mastendrea and Mascaró. The lawyer Carlos Vila was left as defender of the owner of the Tucumán Pharmacy -which closed its doors weeks ago- but the health problems that the lawyer had last week forced his brother, Rubens Vila, to take his place.

During the previous instance, the prosecutor’s office announced that it will ask for prison sentences for the accused pharmacists, in a range that will go from 3 to 11 years.

In parallel, Caffaratti, Mastandrea and Mascaró face a case in the contentious administrative jurisdiction, initiated by the State Prosecutor’s Office with the aim of recovering the money paid by the social work from the criminal maneuvers attributed to the pharmacists.



