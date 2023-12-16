The state of the State and the titanic stabilization plan necessary

Indec reported that in October, industrial activity fell, in the year-on-year comparison, and was -0.8%. In the monthly measurement, the industry had a decrease of 0.3%.

Food and beverages (-2.3%) and oil refining, chemicals, rubber and plastic products (-2.4%) determined the decline in activity. In contrast, there was the textile industry (+10.5%) and furniture and others (+2.9%). The manufacturing industry recorded a cumulative decline of 0.4% so far in 2023. For its part, in October, construction revealed positive results in the year-on-year comparison (3%). The progress of construction impacts inputs such as construction paints (+21.4%), ceramic floors and coatings (+9.2%) and ceramic sanitary items (+9.1%). The outlook for the last quarter is unfavorable.

In addition, the AFIP reported that November tax collection was $4.68 billion. In other words, this represents nominal year-on-year growth of 139.5%. The tax with the largest year-on-year increase was the COUNTRY Tax (600.6%, compared to the increase in the exchange rate and the expansion of the tax base). In the accumulated period, from January to November, tax revenues reached $37,059 billion, with a nominal increase of 109.7% year-on-year.

Beyond the data that recently came to light, the truth is that the current administration received an inertial fiscal deficit of six points of GDP, a market with multiple exchange rates and restrictions, the lowest official dollar in the last eight years, negative net reserves, approximately US$ 11 billion, a demonetized economy, significant remunerated liabilities and inflation running at 250% annually with repressed prices.

On the fiscal front, the outgoing government received a primary deficit of 0.4% of GDP and 3.8% including interest payments. In the first year, they reached 6.4% and 8.4%; respectively, as a result of the pandemic. By 2021, the imbalance decreased, the primary red was 3% and the total 4.5%. During the latter part of 2021, the first “Platita plan” was deployed. For 2022, the dynamics of the end of 2021 continued. Primary expenditures grew above inflation. After Massa’s arrival at the Treasury, expenses before interest payments fell in real terms (-9.5% average) and the year closed with a primary deficit of 2.4% (total of 4.2%). Much of the adjustment was explained by social benefits. Finally, in the first part of 2023, expenses continued to grow behind inflation, but the drop in income deteriorated the fiscal situation. This became more acute after the PASO, when a new “Platita plan” equivalent to 1.5% of GDP was launched. In this way, the primary deficit for the year was 3% and the total deficit was 5% of GDP. 1.9% was what was agreed with the IMF. Leaving an inertial fiscal red of six points for 2024.

At the exchange rate level, the BCRA managed the evolution of the exchange rate, and in almost every month the devaluation ran behind inflation. The official dollar fell 33%. It is the lowest exchange rate in the last eight years, in real terms. This barrier resulted in exchange pressures, which the BCRA attempted to contain with more restrictions and covert devaluations. The controls translated into a high exchange rate gap. 70% in 2020, 80% in 2021, 100% in 2022 and 108% in the first eleven months of 2023, reaching peaks of more than 200%. The BCRA spent reserves intervening in parallel contributions. The exchange rate delay and tightening of the stocks led to the deterioration of the BCRA’s balance sheet. More than US$20 billion was lost in four years. Although the impact of the drought is real, the balance of the 2020-2022 trade balance was a surplus of more than US$34 billion.

Monetarily, we had:

A substantial contraction of payment methods.

A considerable growth in remunerated liabilities, which already represent three monetary bases. This expansion is due to the need to sterilize direct financing, a stock of fixed terms that remained in line with the 2010-2019 average and the increase in rates, which feeds back into the stock. In inflationary matters, in 2020, the record was 36%, with the pandemic and the cut in activity generated by the quarantine. In 2021, and after the gradual normalization of activity, inflation grew to 50%, in line with the 2019 rate. In 2022 and 2023, the imbalances and discretion of economic policy had their correlation in prices, entering a new inflationary regime. In annual terms, it runs to values ​​not seen since 1990-1991.

In short, the situation is truly challenging. The stabilization plan, and all the measures taken from now on for these purposes, will need a social and political consensus to be able to reach a successful conclusion. They will have to go through difficult months, with more inflation and volatility, to correct such distortions in the macro. What is urgent today, and the possibilities that open up, are:

Raise the trap.

Remove the settlement obligation from the BCRA so that monetary policy stops being endogenous.

Go towards a single exchange rate.

Go towards a free banking system.

Adjustment of public accounts.

Argentina must interact normally with the world again and the way is the international financial markets. Until now, Wall Street views fiscal austerity, monetary orthodoxy and the opening of the economy favorably. What comes next is that the current administration can demonstrate that it can effectively implement the tax reform on which the success or failure of the entire administration will depend. Furthermore, if there are no fresh dollars, the only way to reduce the BCRA’s liabilities is to somehow liquefy its holders. Undesirable scenario for anyone. Given the complexity of the scenario, the corrections will have to go in multiple dimensions, they will have to be simultaneous and as quickly as possible.

*Professor at the CEMA University.

Share this: Facebook

X

