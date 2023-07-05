The statement of a witness that could change the case of Natacha Jaitt

As the days go by, news about the cause for the death of Natacha Jaitt. This Tuesday, Ulises Jaitt and his lawyer revealed more details of the situation and left everyone shocked.

In this sense, Ulises assured that one of the experts who performed the autopsy on the driver is “corrupt”. In addition, Jaitt assured once again that her sister “they invented chronic heart disease that he did not have” at autopsy, and recalled that Natacha underwent studies at the Tornú Hospital three months before her deathin which this pathology did not appear.

“They have invented chronic lung diseases that were not like that. I also have lung studies, chest tomographies… The autopsy says the opposite.”, affirmed Ulises, who ironically: “In this country they make you pass off as a suicide.”

A witness testified against an expert in the case of Natacha Jaitt

“That a witness come to denounce an expertone of the five bosses who signed the medical conclusions of Natacha’s autopsy as corrupt means that this is horrible and endorse what I have been saying, which is that they have botched the autopsy”, added the journalist.

For his part, Gustavo D’Elia, Ulises Jaitt’s lawyerpointed out that the witness “is a revealing testimony that proved a lot of things” when explaining who the expert wasone of the five who signed Natacha’s autopsywho died on February 23, 2019.

“The witness who He came to the police headquarters today to testify, he said that the expert was corrupt, that he sold the mother for money, that surely there was something strange in the autopsy. He also said that this gentleman, who works at the Pirovano Hospital, steals and steals hemotherapy blood from the hospital and sells it privately”. D’Elia added.

