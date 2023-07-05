Home » The statement of a witness that could change the case of Natacha Jaitt
Entertainment

The statement of a witness that could change the case of Natacha Jaitt

by admin
The statement of a witness that could change the case of Natacha Jaitt

As the days go by, news about the cause for the death of Natacha Jaitt. This Tuesday, Ulises Jaitt and his lawyer revealed more details of the situation and left everyone shocked.

In this sense, Ulises assured that one of the experts who performed the autopsy on the driver is “corrupt”. In addition, Jaitt assured once again that her sister “they invented chronic heart disease that he did not have” at autopsy, and recalled that Natacha underwent studies at the Tornú Hospital three months before her deathin which this pathology did not appear.

“They have invented chronic lung diseases that were not like that. I also have lung studies, chest tomographies… The autopsy says the opposite.”, affirmed Ulises, who ironically: “In this country they make you pass off as a suicide.”

A witness testified against an expert in the case of Natacha Jaitt

“That a witness come to denounce an expertone of the five bosses who signed the medical conclusions of Natacha’s autopsy as corrupt means that this is horrible and endorse what I have been saying, which is that they have botched the autopsy”, added the journalist.

For his part, Gustavo D’Elia, Ulises Jaitt’s lawyerpointed out that the witness “is a revealing testimony that proved a lot of things” when explaining who the expert wasone of the five who signed Natacha’s autopsywho died on February 23, 2019.

“The witness who He came to the police headquarters today to testify, he said that the expert was corrupt, that he sold the mother for money, that surely there was something strange in the autopsy. He also said that this gentleman, who works at the Pirovano Hospital, steals and steals hemotherapy blood from the hospital and sells it privately”. D’Elia added.

See also  Easter all the exhibitions not to be missed

Most important statements of the witness of the Natacha Jaitt case. Photo capture.


You may also like

Beyoncé’s Wardrobe Malfunction Steals the Show at Renaissance...

what did the player say to Mundo D

Another plane used in the dictatorship is abandoned...

Chalino Sánchez’s Monstrous Truck: A Look Inside His...

Almost Dead, starring Natalia Oreiro, leads the week’s...

The Basic Food Basket reached $102,266.27 and increased...

The Santa Maria Music Fest Faces Artist Withdrawals:...

attend “free” to PAMI affiliates

How was the first contact between the Court...

Blue dollar today: minute by minute of the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy