The story behind Bitcoin Pizza Day: what this iconic day of the crypto world celebrates

The world of cryptocurrencies dresses up for the Bitcoin Pizza Day, the great annual event organized by Binance. This Monday, May 22, there will be a great celebration where there will be pizza, promotions and more around the cryptocurrencies.

In this context, we communicate with Ariel Mamanian expert in cryptocurrencies, who spoke about this event that takes place in the United States.

“Today is this Bitcoin Pizza Daya kind of Bitcoin birthday since it commemorates the first time a payment was made with this cryptocurrency,” said Mamani, who later completed: “It was a purchase of pizza paid with 10 thousand bitcoins “.

“Surely there is already a cryptocurrency on the market in commemoration of the event”said the interviewee. “At this party there are discounts and offers, it’s a kind of Hot Sale of cryptocurrencies”, he explained.

Along the same lines, the expert said that Bitcoin rose 1% at this time. “Nowadays, those 10 thousand bitcoins would be equivalent to 268 million dollarsapproximately”, asserted the interviewee.

“At that time, Bitcoin was trading at $0.04 per unit,” shot the cryptocurrency expert. “The person who made the purchase developed the system for Apple computers”he concluded.

