The story of Ciro, the baby who turned one year old in the Roca hospital after a thousand battles

No one understands how such a small being continues to give life lessons. Despite all the discouraging forecasts; Ciro, a baby from Roca, celebrated his first year of life on July 7 and was celebrated with emotion in the Pediatric hospitalization from the Francisco López Lima Hospital.

The celebration, organized by the health workers themselves, was colorful and embracing for the little boy and his parents; a celebration of life and to infinite love; who once again lent a hand to science to save this little boy.

From the day of his birth he never left. His house is in the Aeroclub neighborhood, but Ciro grew up in the hospital. He made the small Pediatric room his home and refuge; and of the doctors and nurses, his family. “It never came to light. This space is all he knows. From here to the operating room and back to his crib in the pediatric ward. This is his house, ”his mother Micaela told RIO NEGRO.

His mother is a 21-year-old girl who had Ciro at the Roca hospital after a high-risk pregnancy on July 7, 2022. The baby weighed 1,800 kilos and was diagnosed with “Esophageal Atresia”, a rare congenital malformation. This pathology occurs in one of every 2,500 to 4,000 children born and implies that the organ that connects the mouth to the stomach (esophagus) is absentit only presents an upper and a lower end separated from each other.

In turn, Ciro has a “tracheoesophageal fistula”, meaning that the lower part of the esophagus is attached to the airway. This is incompatible with life if not surgically corrected. But after a year of twists and turns, Ciro is on his way to recovery, according to his doctors.

traversed three very complex surgeries and two severe episodes of respiratory infection at 2 and 6 months of life. The last operation, carried out by the child surgeon Pablo Pomar, was in June and he is recovering quickly.

“They found out when he was born that he couldn’t swallow,” his mom explained. Together with Ciro’s father and his ten-year-old sister, they spent 365 days and almost 24 hours in the hospital. “After the last operation, he was intubated for about three days, sedated, but luckily he recovered super quickly from the last operations, it is impressive how he progressed,” said the woman.

“Even the nurses say that it is impressive, because when he woke up he no longer needed oxygen, he was breathing on his own. There are children out there who are weak and can’t stand it so much, but he endured, he battled it and here he is.” expressed her mother, deeply moved to be with her baby in her arms.

Ciro nothing in caresses today everywhere. Her godmother is a hospital maid who earned “the title” during this time. One of the kinesiologists made her birthday cake and the applause was huge when she blew out the first year candle.

Now The challenge is for Ciro to learn to swallow, feel the flavors and be able to eat on his own in the not so distant future. Until now he was fed by gastric button and very little began to try some smoothies.

“I calculate that with the strength that he has, we are going to get out faster than we expect,” Micaela begged, although she is afraid of going home because she knows that she will not find herself.. “I’m going to have to bring him two months a week to pediatrics,” she said with a laugh.

It recovers quickly in operations. I don’t know where he will get so much strength from, the desire he has to live. It’s tremendous» Micaela, Ciro’s mother

“I am going to make a monument to the surgeon (Pablo Pomar) and to the children of Pediatrics,” closed Ciro’s mother, who valued patience, professionalism, care, dedication and, above all, affection.

Ciro survivor: long hospitalization, speedy recovery

According to the records of the specialists themselves, Ciro is the first child to spend so much time hospitalized in Roca and is the first person to spend his entire life in the hospital.l, from the day he was born.

“Ciro had to remain hospitalized all this time because he needed time for the ends of his esophagus to grow enough to be able to perform the union through a complex surgery. And he could not go home to wait for this because it required continuous aspiration of his upper esophagus to prevent his saliva from going into the respiratory tract and causing damage to his lungs, “explained Flavia Farchi, medical chief of Pediatrics at the hospital.

For the health workers, Ciro is already part of their family, and despite the difficulties, they assure that it is “rewarding” to be able to help him get ahead. “We can say that we are close to being able to discharge Ciro so that he can be and grow at home, together with his entire family, as the life of every child should be”told.

“Having had only two serious infectious complications during a full year of hospitalization and the excellent recovery 10 days after his last complex surgery, speaks of the excellent work carried out by the entire pediatric service treating team (…) and, Fundamentally, for all that their parents put in and fought to move forward with their child’s difficult health situation.”Farchi concluded.





