The Story of the Golden Lock: A Collaborative Masterpiece by Zhang Ailing, Wang Anyi, Xu Anhua, and Jiao Yuan

Hangzhou Net – Zhang Ailing, Wang Anyi, Xu Anhua, and Jiao Yuan have joined forces to create a spectacular stage adaptation of “The Story of the Golden Lock” that will captivate audiences time and time again.

For those who have enjoyed reading books, watching movies, and devouring TV series, this upcoming stage production will offer a fresh perspective on Zhang Ailing’s renowned work. “The Story of the Golden Lock,” written by a 24-year-old Zhang Ailing and first published in 2004, has stood the test of time, resonating with readers even thirty years later.

In 2009, the Shanghai Dramatic Art Center sought the assistance of acclaimed author Wang Anyi to adapt the novel into a stage script. Wang expressed her admiration for “The Story of the Golden Lock” and emphasized her intent to honor the original story. “If I want to change it, I just want to change it,” Wang Anyi declared.

This particular version of the play gained recognition after its successful performance in Hong Kong. Jiao Yuan, who is often referred to as the “Queen of Hong Kong Stage Drama,” had the opportunity to witness the brilliance of the production. Enamored by the performance, Jiao Yuan promptly approached Anhua Hui and invited her troupe to collaborate on bringing the play to life.

Xu Anhua, acclaimed for her directorial work in films such as “Love in a Fallen City” (1984) and “Half a Lifetime” (1997), has taken on her first directorial role in a theatrical production. The audience can expect a remarkable experience, with an all-star female team comprising the original author, director, screenwriter, and starring actors.

“The Story of the Golden Lock” is set to be performed at the Hangzhou Grand Theater on November 24th and 25th. Don’t miss the opportunity to immerse yourself in this enthralling tale brought to life by an exceptional group of female artists.

Source: Metropolis Express

Author: Unknown

Editor: Gao Tingting

