The strange case of Mirella Gregori, the other 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Italy shortly before Emanuela Orlandi

Mirella Gregori she was 15 years old when she was last seen alive leaving her home. It was the afternoon of May 7, 1983, in the city of Via Nomentana, Rome. A little more than 40 days later, another similar case would remain forever linked to that of this young woman due to her similarities: that of Emanuela Orlandia girl of the same age, who disappeared in the Vatican on June 22.

The parallelism between the two disappearances, still two unexplained cases, continues to this day. On many occasions the story of both adolescents was linked not only because of the similarities between them, but also because of the letters or presumed clues that emerged about a common thread that linked the cases, indications that could never –until today– be corroborated.

The truth is that the story of the girls, who did not know each other or have friends or acquaintances in common, undoubtedly has a point in common: that the two disappeared days apart and without leaving any trace for more than 40 years.

Mirella Gregori and Emanuela Orlandi disappeared just over 40 days apart.

Mirella’s disappearance: she said she would meet a partner and never returned

It was a sunny afternoon in Via Nomentana, where Mirella, the youngest of her siblings, lived with them and her parents, who owned a bar.. According to Mirella’s mother’s account, the day the girl disappeared, she returned to her house from the technical institute where she studied with complete normality, around 2 in the afternoon.

Previously, she had been in a bar near her house with a friend, something that was later corroborated by the testimony of that young woman. Once at her home, someone called the doorman of the house and, according to Mirella told her mother, it was a friend named “Sandro”.

His mother recalled hearing the teenager say to the alleged young man over the intercom: “If you don’t tell me who you are, I won’t come down.” Then, apparently, Mirella and the subject in question agreed to meet around three in the afternoon in another place.

Mirella left her home between 3 and 3:30 p.m.; and she announced that she had a meeting near the Bersagliere monument in Porta Pia with a classmate. But ever since it was not possible to reconstruct the route that the young woman took afterwards, who she met, or where she went.

Mirella Gregori was 15 years old.

Mirella Gregori: doubts and common points of her disappearance with that of Emanuela Orlandi

Two letters sent immediately after the disappearance of Emanuela Orlandi, known as “the girl from the Vatican”, set off alarm bells.

In one of them, signed by the self-styled anti-Christian Turkesh Turkish Liberation Front, Mirella Gregori is mentioned among the conditions for an alleged release of Emanuela Orlandi. In the second, a complaint that reached the then investigating judge Ilario Martella – who was investigating the Orlandi case – claimed both the kidnapping of Orlandi and that of Mirella.

In various communications between 1983 and 1984, the far-right Turkish organization Gray Wolves claimed to protect both girls.

As declared by Günter Bohnsack, a former Stasi officer (the East German secret service) it would have been the East German services, together with the Bulgarians and the Soviets of the KGB, who took the Orlandi case, connected with the Gregori, to create false communications from different acronyms (including the Turkish Front, connected with the Gray Wolves) precisely to divert the parallel investigations into the “Bulgarian track” for the attack on John Paul II.

The mystery of Mirella Gregori remains unsolved 40 years later.

Another of the clues that did not prosper arose during a visit by the Pope to the Roman parish of San Giuseppe on December 15, 1985. There, Mirella’s mother recognized Raoul Bonarelli –a man from Vatican Surveillance who was part of the escort– who said, often chatted with his daughter and a friend of hers in a bar near his house.

In addition, the woman recounted that shortly before her disappearance, the teenager told her that she was able to raise the necessary money to buy an apartment that her parents could not afford: “Soon I will have a lot of money”, I would have told him.

Doubts continue to this day, with two recent indications. At the end of 2022, according to the testimony of Mehmet Ali Ağca, the Turkish ex-terrorist who shot Pope John Paul II, the disappearance of the two girls – as well as that of the Soviet journalist Oleg G. Bitov on September 9 of the same year at the Venice Film Festival – were closely related.

“The kidnappings of Emanuela and Gregori were decided by the Vatican Government and carried out by men of the Vatican Secret Service very close to the Pope. The public negotiation was obviously a drama well orchestrated by some high prelates who operated within the Vatican services” , he said in a letter he sent to Pietro Orlandi, Emanuela’s brother, in December last year.

“Pope Wojtyla deeply believed in the Third Secret of Fatima and also believed in the mission assigned to him by God, namely the conversion of Russia,” Agda remarked and continued: “Wojtyla himself wanted me to accuse the Bulgarian secret services and therefore to the Soviet KGB. The reward for my collaboration was to be released in two years. However, that was only possible if President Sergio Pertini granted me pardon and that is precisely why Emanuela and Mirella were kidnapped,” he said in the missive.

At the beginning of June 2023, a new testimony brought the cases of the girls once again into the public eye, on the 40th anniversary of the disappearances.

“I inform you that in the basement of Castel Sant’Angelo, behind an armored door, there should be a room of about 20 square meters in which there should be human remains, including those of Emanuela Orlandi and Mirella Gregori. The structure should be under the Authority of the Municipality of Rome and, therefore, it should not be difficult to prepare an inspection”, wrote the ex-carabinieri Antonio Goglia, in a letter he sent to the assistant prosecutor, Stefano Luciani, in charge of reopening an investigation into the mystery of Orlandi.

Pietro Orlandi, however, dismissed the testimony: “I’ve known him for years, every time he changes his hypothesis,” he said of Goglia. “It’s pure madness, how is it possible that they pay so much attention to it?” He questioned in dialogue with Italy Today.

“The disappearance is not linked to that of Emanuela Orlandi,” said Mirella Gregori’s sister

Mirella Gregori.

On the thirtieth anniversary of the girl’s disappearance, Mirella’s sister, Antonietta Gregorimade an appeal “to the conscience of the people who know what happened” to provide data. “30 years ago Mirella disappeared, but in my heart it’s like it was yesterday. My battle to know the truth continues and I will never stop looking for it, even though in all these years my sister has remained a bit in the shadows.”

“I wonder why those who really know something do not finally decide to tell the truth or at least to help us reach the solution of this enigma. Because? Because? I just hope that the light never goes out on my sister’s case.”said Anonietta.

Interviewed by journalist Fabio Camillacci. The young woman said: “I will fight to reopen the investigation into my sister’s disappearance, because I want to do everything possible to find her since I promised my mother while she was dying. (…) In the meantime, I want to appeal to those who are listening: who knows, let them speak up because I know there is someone who knows what happened on that damn May 7, 1983”.

In this sense, Mirella’s sister considered that the link between the case and that of Orlandi harmed the investigation to clarify what happened, and assured that for her there is no relationship between the two disappearances: “Unfortunately, in all these years, despite having I have always had great faith in institutions, investigators and law enforcement, almost nothing has been done to find my sister. Of one thing I am sure: Mirella’s disappearance is not linked to that of Emanuela Orlandi. The cases had to be separated from the beginning, unfortunately the two girls were brought together perhaps also by the phone calls, the messages we received, the wrong addresses. I am sure that if the mystery of my sister’s disappearance had not been combined with that of Emanuela Orlandi’s disappearance, it would have been solved.”.

