Listen to the audio version of the article

Brand awareness and market leadership don’t always coincide. In the case of Rolex, however, this is the case. The Swiss watch brand is one of the best known in the world and is first in terms of market share in the high range, a segment that in fact coincides with Swiss made timepieces. According to the most recent report by LuxeConsult and Morgan Stanley, in 2021 Rolex had a market share of 29% (rising to 40% in the United States) and an estimated turnover of 8 billion Swiss francs. Dominant position especially considering that number two and three are Omega and Cartier, but with market shares close to 7%, in both cases, that is about a quarter of Rolex. It is difficult to find other sectors, in luxury and beyond, with a similar gap between the top step of the podium in terms of market share and turnover and the other two.

The demand for Rolex continues to grow, but the maison does not in fact satisfy it, especially for the best-selling segment, that of steel watches. The result? Every official dealer is forced to put every aspiring customer on a waiting list (which can be even longer than a year) and thus discourages – a side effect not to be underestimated – the request for discounts, which has always been a sensitive issue in haute horlogerie, because it can erode the margins of stores and businesses. Rolex’s absolute leadership has lasted for many years and can be explained in several ways, in addition to the rigidity of supply versus demand, which reinforces desirability.

On the one hand, there is the average price of a Rolex, which is still lower than those of other highly sought-after Swiss watchmaking houses, such as Patek Philippe and Vacheron Constantin. The three brands are always the best sellers at auctions, which did not in fact experience a crisis during the pandemic, with prices and lots sold that already exceeded pre-covid levels in 2021. In other words, all three brands mentioned are a good investment – as shown by the increasing prices at all auctions, from New York to Geneva, passing through Asia – but they differ in the amount of the amount to spend (from 10 thousand upwards for a Rolex, from 100,000 upwards for Patek and Vacheron).

Prices that also translate into quantities: the LuxeConsult-Morgan Stanley report estimates that in 2021 Rolex produced 1.05 million watches, 980,000 more than Patek Philippe and almost double that of Omega. The second reason for Rolex’s image and sales success is the communication strategy: the maison sponsors athletes and competitions in very different sports, from tennis to golf, from sailing to Formula One, but also numerous cultural and artistic institutions, from Academy for the Oscars of cinema at the Scala in Milan. Then there are the partnerships with explorers and environmental defenders and the mentor & protégé program, to discover and make new talents flourish in the arts.

In other words: a Rolex watch is not just a watch. It is not even a status symbol in the old meaning of the term: those who wear it not only send a signal of wealth, they want to make it clear that they belong to a world. Not exactly a restricted club, given the number of prices produced over one million (against 60 thousand for Patek and 30 thousand for Vacheron), but which maintains an inimitable mix of characteristics: Swiss quality, international and successful image linked to prominent personalities of most disparate fields. If Rolex were listed, it is difficult to imagine that shareholders large and small would sign the waiver of satisfying demand. But Rolex is controlled by the Hans Wildorf Foundation (named after its founder) and doesn’t have to worry about quarterly and stock market trends. The long-term view, perhaps, proves to be the best possible marketing strategy.