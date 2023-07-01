the strategy if the police arrived

Agents of the National Police arrested a 40-year-old woman of Romanian origin on June 14, as manager of two companies related to sheet metal and paint for vehicles, and second-hand car sales, and her husband, a 56-year-old Argentine, as alleged perpetrators of a crime against the rights of workers.

As reported by the Police in a press release, the events began at the beginning of June, when the UCRIF group received information that there were workers in a warehouse at the Son Castelló Industrial Estate who entered the warehouse at 07:00 and remained in it until 7:00 p.m., the man closing the doors so that they would not leave it and work in sheet metal and paint for cars, in a clandestine way, since they all lacked the papers that would enable them to be regularly in Spain, and in this way pay them for the working day at about three euros an hour, with three men who would be working in the place.

The alleged perpetrators also had security cameras installed on the inside and outside of the warehouse to be able to control the staff and see if any labor inspection or the Police came and, in the event that the latter happened, to be able to notify the employees to leave the place through the back.

In addition, the wife of the man who was in charge of the industrial estate warehouse was in charge of a second-hand car buying and selling company, located in Palma.

A “perfect” organization, according to the Police

Thus, once everything investigated so far became known, on June 14, the agents made an entry and search both the industrial estate warehouse and the car sales company, intercepting three workers who were in an illegal situation in Spain, in addition to up to five workers who were not registered with Social Security.

The couple took advantage of people who came from third countries in need, to pay them very little, also making them work in penury conditions. Once, for various reasons, the workers had access to being able to be hired legally, they did not hire them and told them to “find their lives elsewhere.”

They also promised them that, if they worked with them for a couple of years, they would later facilitate their access in order to have the papers after an employment contract, these promises being lies.

The Police have indicated that the detained man has about eight records, some of them for similar events. Both he and the woman were arrested as alleged perpetrators of a crime against the rights of workers.

