The street blends with fashion, a wonderful interpretation! Explore the way of AYEA street fashion with the manager Sun Yihang-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

The street blends fashion, wonderful interpretation! Explore the way of AYEA street fashion with the manager Sun Yihang

“Break the shackles” has never been more than a slogan in the fashion industry. Many designers have given clothing a soul with their actions, putting on an attitude and taking off a label. At the moment when the gender shackles have been broken, asexualism continues to set off trends in the fashion trend circle. It is not the same as the traditional “neutral style”. It is not a compromise between the two gender aesthetic cognitions, but It is an aesthetic revolution that completely blurs gender boundaries. The same piece of clothing can be worn by both he and she, showing their own unique style and charm. With the widespread popularity of sexism, street fashion brands permeated with the concept of gender-free design are also flourishing, with a strong momentum of development, and continue to influence and shape fashion trends.

Street culture, which originated in the 1970s, is a cultural phenomenon and art movement popular on the streets of the city. It is an expression of young people’s opposition to traditional culture and lifestyles. It has the spirit of freedom, creativity and independence. Now it has undoubtedly become a It is a trendy way for the younger generation to declare their attitude to the outside world.

In the process of dissemination, street culture has evolved elements such as hip-hop, graffiti, rap, skateboarding, etc., and has become a cultural phenomenon with unique style and influence. Through various social network platforms, street culture is spread and popular around the world, and has more diversified trend elements, which also makes it one of the few “trend sects” in the fashion circle that is not afraid of changing times, influencing more and more people. More young people.

As an ever-evolving cultural phenomenon, street fashion usually incorporates a variety of cultural elements, from different art forms to various clothing styles and music genres, forming a new cultural feature. Street fashion is closely related to street art, which emphasizes personal style and autonomy, and encourages people to express their unique personality and thoughts.

Street culture is also a way of life, involving music, fashion clothing, street art, graffiti and other aspects. In street culture, street fashion is a part that cannot be ignored. Tide brand originates from the West and refers to some brands that are popular with young people. They have unique designs and characteristics, are often associated with street culture, and represent a fashion and concept.Famous fashion brands are

Supreme、Off-White、Yeezy等。

Under the tide of street culture, recently, China will also launch a brand-new trendy brand that combines street culture and fashion trends——AYEA, with the popular singer and actor Sun Yihang as the brand manager.

AYEA has its own unique brand culture and value. Based on street fashion culture, AYEA adheres to the concept of inheritance and innovation, integrates classic street culture and diversified fashion trends, and creates a brand new street style for contemporary young people. It not only pays tribute to the street spiritual culture in the 1970s, but also combines many street fashion trends, bringing young people a deeper understanding of street culture.

The core values ​​of the AYEA brand are attitude, trend, self and creation. These four brand genes have been well reflected in every stage of brand development. AYEA believes that street fashion should not be just a simple display, but a process of creation. While bringing people beauty and fashion, it should also be able to arouse people’s love for self-realization.

The street fashion style advocated by the AYEA brand strongly expresses the attitude and pursuit of the young people of the new generation. In AYEA’s clothing design, classic street fashion elements are integrated into the essence of street culture, allowing young people to show their style when wearing them. The uninhibited and individuality of the street style is fully demonstrated, so that every young man wearing AYEA can show his unique personality and taste, and become a street fashion Icon in the eyes of others.

The slogan of the AYEA brand is “Activate your energy AllYourEnergyActivated”. This slogan aims to encourage young people to bravely express their love and style, to fully demonstrate their fashion taste, to show their vitality, personality and positive energy, to release their attitude and passion, and to convey that they are not defined and fearless of others. Look, live out your own values.

AYEA is committed to integrating the four elements of street culture (hip-hop, graffiti, rap and skateboarding) into its fashion design, bringing more diverse fashion styles to young people. AYEA’s designers focus on combining the classic American street culture style with modern aesthetics, bringing young people a new sense of fashion trends. From street dance elements to graffiti style, from rap culture to skateboard elements, every product of AYEA is made of sincere youthful blood, full of enthusiasm and creativity.

In the design of AYEA, the hip-hop series is mainly based on the classic retro street style, incorporating modern design elements to create a design style with unique trendy aesthetics. The graffiti series draws on the creative inspiration of many street culture artists, takes rebellion, casualness and subversion as the core design elements, and uses exaggerated patterns and bright colors to collide, showing the inner propositions of modern youth. The rap series adopts standard American street hip-hop, uses clothing to express the attitude of RAP hip-hop, and uses unique designs to fully demonstrate the keep itreal (keep it real) rap spirit and the attitude of daring to express oneself. The skateboard series incorporates strong street style and immortal American West Coast spirit with its unruly design aesthetics and retro feelings, making skateboard culture more fashionable and stylish.

The AYEA brand adheres to the idea that young people are brave enough to express themselves and break through traditions, and combines the four elements of street culture with modern design to show a unique fashion style and individuality. Whether young people who like street culture or pursue fashion trends, AYEA can bring them a sense of satisfaction and identity, and become a fashion benchmark for them to show their individuality and express their inner opinions.

The ultimate pursuit and forward thinking of the AYEA brand make it one of the most popular fashion brands among young people. With its unique design style and brand concept, it redefines the fashion trend and provides young people with more opportunities to express themselves. In the future, AYEA will continue to practice its own brand values, explore the combination of street culture and fashion design, and walk at the forefront of fashion street trends. With the help of the trendy players of the era, fully resonate with them, meet their needs, encourage them to break through boundaries, explore their true self, show their personality, promote trends, and lead new trends.

