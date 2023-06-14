The strength is out of the circle!Sihoo Doro S300 won the “German National Design Award 2023″_TOM News

good news!Sihoo’s product Doro-S300 won the 2023 German National Design Award Special Commendation Award for its aesthetic appearance design and humanized product experience. Winning the award this time is not only a re-recognition of Sihoo’s product design level, but also a high degree of affirmation of Sihoo’s long-term persistence in innovation.

The German Design Award is a leader in the contemporary design industry, with strong competitiveness and influence worldwide.This award is awarded to design works with groundbreaking significance in the field of design in Germany and the world. It is an important award to promote the direction of design. Sihoo Doro-S300 won this award, which proves that the design of domestic ergonomic chairs is realizing from zero To 1, a leap from good to good.







Doro-S300 is able to make a strong breakthrough among many products, which is closely related to Sihoo’s always taking users as the original intention and constantly innovating itself. As a professional engineering furniture brand, Sihoo has been committed to providing furniture with engineering design concepts for various usage scenarios of global users since its establishment in 2011, including the Doro series of ergonomic chairs that have become popular among consumers in recent years.

Sihoo believes that the standard of a good ergonomic chair should be committed to comprehensively and systematically implementing the concept of ergonomics from design and development, production testing, and marketing, based on the study of user physiological parameters and usage habits, to create a healthy and comfortable ergonomic seat Chair as the goal, only in this way can we produce ergonomic chairs suitable for users.







Doro-S300 adopts Sihoo’s original suspension technology, and through the application of five breakthrough technologies such as space chassis, floating wing lumbar support, suspension seat back, light cloud mesh, and shock-absorbing seat cushion, it creates a space that seems to challenge the gravity of the earth. The hovering sitting feeling improves the seat comfort to a higher level.

It is worth mentioning that the space chassis adopts a shrapnel-type mechanical design, and the cross-border use of aviation glass fiber material changes the drawbacks of traditional seats that are laborious to get up; the floating wing waist support adopts butterfly wing bionic technology, allowing users of different sizes In different application scenarios, the waist can be comfortably supported.







The application of a number of new ergonomic technologies has enabled Sihoo Doro-S300 to set a new benchmark in the ergonomic chair industry. It is precisely because Sihoo always regards the needs of consumers as the source of design reference and constantly explores new ideas of ergonomic design that Doro-S300 can be recognized by authoritative awards.

In the future, Sihoo will continue to deepen the field of ergonomic chairs, continue to make efforts from technology research and development to product design, and create more healthy and comfortable innovative products.



