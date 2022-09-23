Source title: The strength of the contestants creates a variety of genres, and the second season of iQIYI’s “Annual Comedy Contest” is online today

On September 23, the second season of the original comedy competition variety show "Annual Comedy Contest" produced by iQIYI and jointly produced and produced by Mi Wei was launched on iQIYI. This season's program brings together 25 comedy teams and a total of 61 contestants. They will compete in five stages to finally select the comedy team with the most outstanding creative, collaborative and performing abilities. Since iQIYI announced that the second season of the "Annual Comedy Contest" is about to return, it has received the expectations of audiences across the Internet. Up to now, nearly 600,000 viewers have booked the show on iQIYI, ranking top 1 on the Weibo list of variety show influences. The second season of "The Annual Comedy Contest" has been innovative and upgraded in many ways. First of all, the lineup of players and mentors will be "expanded". From screenwriters, performance directors, drama actors to film and television actors, short video bloggers and even amateurs, 61 contestants from different industries and backgrounds will provide new opportunities for the comedy industry through the program. talent strength. In terms of the mentor group, in addition to the resident organizing committee presidents Huang Bo, Li Dan, Ma Dong, and Yu Hewei, this season's program will invite mysterious flight presidents in stages. For example, the first flight president Na Ying will join by surprise. The observation perspective brings a multi-faceted viewpoint expression to the program. Secondly, the second season of "Annual Comedy Competition" will explore more comedy genres, create works that are close to the issues of public life, and continue to develop the potential of the comedy track. In this season's program, there will be not only sketches and comics that are already well-known to the public, but also brand-new comedy forms such as puppet dramas, shady dramas, and one-man shows. In terms of works, contestants will integrate their observations and insights into life into their works, interpreting the true stories of ordinary people and the joys that are ignored in the ordinary life of the public for the audience, whether it is the workplace, family, emotions and other issues that young people care about, or they are imaginative. The topic of ideas can be seen in this season's program. As a popular variety show produced by iQIYI, "The Annual Comedy Contest" has quickly become a hot spot since its broadcast last year. Works such as "Internet Physical Examination", "Idol Waiter", and "Sanmao Defence War" have accurate insight into the emotions of users, and successfully brought the comedy stage to the mass market; Jiang Long, Zhang Chi, Wang Hao, Shi Ce and other players stand out, making these comedy industry players outstanding talents into the public eye. With the return of the second season of "The Annual Comedy Contest", it will add another fire to the comedy variety show track. At 8 p.m. on September 23, the second season of "Annual Comedy Contest" will be broadcast exclusively on iQIYI. The audience is sincerely invited to "heartless, double happiness" together!

