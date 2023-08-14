The striker Bruno Barticciotto will reinforce Talleres

Talleres has already reached a verbal and economic agreement with the leadership of Palestino de Chile so that striker Bruno Barticciotto joins this week as a reinforcement of the squad led by Javier Gandolfi.

The only thing missing is the officialization of the news and the operation, which will consist of the purchase of 50 percent of the pass owned by the trans-Andean club, with the consent of the Catholic University of that country, which owns the other half.

As Mundo D was able to find out, the “T” will buy 60 percent of the center forward’s file for 1.3 million dollars and with a four-year contract.

There was an effort from everyone to get the operation done and Bruno gave his all to choose Talleres over other clubs

