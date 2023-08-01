The striking link of the Caniggia with the dismembered businessman: “Things that did not close”

The story of the macabre discovery of the dismembered body of Fernando “Lechuga” Pérez Algaba, keep adding new chapters. Now the names of some of your business partnersamong which are Claudio Paul Caniggia and Roberto Storino LandiCharlotte’s boyfriend.

This was revealed this Tuesday on the program A la Tarde (América TV). There, the journalists on the panel reported that the businessman «would have had a business relationship” with the Caniggia family.

“All this, including Caniggia, would be linked to the purchase and sale of cars. Not only in Buenos Aires, but also in Miami”they added.

Likewise, one of the journalists specified that the current boyfriend of Charlotte Caniggia “would have seen things that didn’t fit her” which forced him to detach himself from Algaba. However, his business relationship did not stagnate, but rather opened the doors for him to continue growing economically.

According to the program, Storino managed to develop “successfully run a car rental business in Miami with a so-called friend”. And everything would indicate that it is Pérez Algaba.

Businessman dismembered: the last data that the cell phone produced

The body of Fernando Pérez Algaba was found dismembered in a stream in Ingeniero Budge on July 18. Investigators determined that day the businessman met with two debtors in General Rodríguez, that was the last time his cell phone was activated.

“The last thing we have is that he joined them and that the cell phone records his last movement there”, explained a judicial source when referring to the General Rodríguez field that this Monday was inspected by investigators. In that place, “Lechuga” had a meeting with Nahuel Vargas, a former friend, and Maximiliano Pilepich, linked to the construction industry.

In the last hours, the testimony of a friend of Pérez Algaba was added to the case, who claimed that he spoke with him on July 18 and that he had planned to board the next day a flight to BarcelonaSpain.

Meanwhile, the judge of Guarantees No. 4 of Lomas de Zamora, Sebastián Monelos, denied the release of the only detainee Nicole Alma Chamorro -and her eventual house arrest-. The trans woman is charged as a necessary participant in the aggravated homicide of the merchant.





