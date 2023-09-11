The students, the Lost Agenda and recent research

A relevant part of the work of a great academic is the training of the next generation, and José Alexandre had countless students who substantially impacted the profession.

In his doctoral thesis project supervised by José Alexandre, Paul Romer dealt, in a somewhat pioneering way, with knowledge as an input in production processes, and received the Nobel Prize for his work on this research agenda.

The basic idea behind the model had already been developed by Kenneth Arrow in the 1960s, in a model in which productivity increases with the recurrence of production (learning by doing). (For many, including the authors of this article, Arrow – a Clark Medal and Nobel Prize winner – was the greatest economist of all time.)

Romer used a variation of this model, which is technically much more difficult, to study the growth of countries.

Knowledge generates externality: ideas spread and end up affecting other people.

The same happens with innovations carried out by companies, which spread when successful (ideas, as economists define, are non-exclusive goods). This, in turn, allows production to increase proportionally more than the incorporation of capital and labor into the aggregate of the economy – what is conventionally called economy of scale.

In the jargon of the profession, it was a model with “non-convexities”, and its resolution was quite difficult. Folklore says that when Romer approached Bob Lucas, another Nobel laureate in economics, to talk about the project, he said: “This is very difficult. You better talk to José.”

The rest is an essential part of the modern theory of economic growth, as systematized by Charles Jones in The Facts of Economic Growthpublished no. Handbook of Macroeconomics.

There were many doctoral students supervised by José Alexandre, in addition to Edward Glaeser and Paul Romer, with work in the most diverse areas, including the relationship between value-added taxes (the subject of the reform underway in Congress) and informality.

The list is huge and includes Alberto Bisin, Albert Kyle, Áureo de Paula and Adriano Rampini.

The Lost Agenda

A candidate emerged for the 2002 elections: Ciro Gomes. Tasso Jereissati and Carlos Alberto Sicupira were some of his interlocutors and proposed a meeting between the three of them and José Alexandre.

The conversations went well and the candidate asked if the economist would be willing to help him with ideas for a program. The answer was “yes”. The problem: a series of professional commitments would prevent you from dedicating the necessary time to the task.

At the suggestion of Afonso Arinos de Mello Franco Neto, who had been his doctoral student, José Alexandre invited Marcos Lisboa to lead the initiative in Brazil. Marcos agreed, but proposed that public policy suggestions be made available to all candidates. This gave rise to the “Lost Agenda” – a text that, received with skepticism, attempted to broaden the debate beyond macroeconomic themes.

José Alexandre and Marcos systematized the applied research on the challenges of the Brazilian economy, preparing the document’s script and identifying the points where there were divergences or doubts. Economists from the most diverse areas were invited to participate in a working meeting to discuss these specific points.

The Lost Agenda pointed out that, when well conducted, macroeconomic policy avoids more serious problems – such as uncontrolled inflation and problems in external accounts – but it is far from being enough to generate growth.

Sustainably increasing the country’s growth rate requires microeconomic reforms that improve the business environment, reduce the frequent distortions and capture of the State by the private sector, and stimulate competition and productivity gains.

By changing rules and incentives, these reforms can also be used to improve the quality of public policy in order to increase social inclusion and, for example, provide leaps in quality in public education.

The work on the Lost Agenda ended up connecting Antonio Palocci with these economists, which led to the adoption, during the first Lula government, of a series of institutional and microeconomic reforms in areas as diverse as the development of the credit market and the improvement of credit programs. income transfer, which should focus resources on the most vulnerable families. This proposal resulted in Bolsa-Família.

The extensive document from the Ministry of Finance, Economic Policy and Structural Reforms, published in April 2003, detailed the diagnosis and proposals outlined in the Lost Agenda. A year and a half later, the equally long text Microeconomic Reforms and Long-Term Growth He gave an account of what was done by the economic team at the beginning of the first Lula government.

Recent research

José Alexandre remains extremely active.

Two recent examples: most macroeconomic models with menu costs (economists’ jargon for when companies incur costs to adjust their prices) starts from the assumption – technically convenient, but unrealistic – that there is a continuum of companies.

Unreality of hypotheses is not necessarily a problem, as physics has taught us since Newton, as long as this allows predictions that are recurrently consistent with observed data.

However, if an unrealistic assumption ends up harming a model’s results and predictions, that’s a problem. José Alexandre and Makoto Nirei developed a model with the correct assumption that the number of companies operating in the economy is finite. This makes the problem enormously difficult.

In another article, José Alexandre, Nirei and co-authors verify the consistency of the model’s predictions using the immense database of Billion Prices Project.

Tackling the (difficult) problem in the right way brought enormous benefits: the new model manages to generate, from individual shocks in the supply conditions of goods, many characteristics of the price adjustment process, in addition to reconciling the evidence of a relationship between the level and the volatility of inflation.

More recently, in co-authorship with Lars Peter Hansen, his lifelong collaborator, and Juliano Assunção, José Alexandre incorporated one of today’s most important and pressing topics into his research agenda: deforestation in the Amazon.

In one of the articles, they use a dynamic spatial location model and show numerically that, with modest carbon prices, a strategy to preserve the Amazon Forest to capture greenhouse gases is quite profitable for the country.

In a recent text, Tom Sargent, another Nobel laureate in economics, details Bob Lucas’s influence on economics research and ends with an amusing story about José Alexandre.

His colleagues planned a surprise celebration for his birthday, complete with cake and candles, and asked his assistant to call him to the room where the seminars were taking place.

The assistant used the most creative excuses, but he always heard: “I can’t do it now. I am working.” After a long wait, Bob Lucas went to José Alexandre’s office and convinced him to leave, saying that, finally, he had written some equations on the board that made him understand the Martingais Convergence Theorem, by JL Dobb.

Confronted with this story by Vinicius, one of the authors of this article, José Alexandre heard from Michele, a psychotherapist and his wife since the beginning of time: “So even your colleagues have difficulty making you stop working?”

Marcos Lisboa and Vinicius Carrasco are economists. This is the last in a series of four articles celebrating the career and legacy of José Alexandre Scheinkman.

