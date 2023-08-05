The SUBE arrives in Córdoba capital and can be used before the end of the year

The Ministry of Transportation announced yesterday that it will sign an agreement for the implementation of the Single Electronic Ticket System (SUBE) in the city of Córdoba, benefiting bus and trolleybus users with a monthly average of about 600,000, according to information from the portfolio that directed by Diego Giuliano. Although it will now be used in the capital Córdoba, the SUBE card is already used in Villa Allende.

The initiative is part of the Transport Modernization Plan carried out by that ministry and, as explained by that national portfolio, the agreement that will begin the implementation of the card will be signed in the coming weeks.

For this, the National State will send more than 980 validators for buses and trolleybuses in the Cordoba capital. In this way, it is estimated that the service will begin to operate towards the last quarter of the year.

Among the provinces that currently use the SUBE card are Buenos Aires; Catamarca; currents; Cordova; Chaco; Chubut; Between rivers; Formosa; Jujuy; The Pampa; Mendoza; Neuquen; Black river; Santa Fe; San Juan; San Luis, and Tierra del Fuego.

It is worth remembering that through SUBE, the National State grants access to the Federal Social Rate (TSF), so that all people who are part of a beneficiary group pay a differentiated rate with a 55% discount.

The TSF is completely paid for by the National State. In this way, the economic aid reaches the passengers directly, and the local government has a positive difference that it can reinvest in the public transport system, allowing it to continue operating without the need to increase the fare.

“The arrival of the SUBE in the capital of Córdoba not only unifies the provincial capital in the same payment method with 52 other locations in the rest of the country, but also reduces the price of the ticket by 55% for people who work in domestic service, who have a universal allowance per child or any other benefit from ANSES, to retirees and pensioners, to Malvinas veterans, among many other people who today are paying full rates to access transportation at a more affordable cost,” explained the Transport Minister, Diego Giuliano.

