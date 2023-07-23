The Success and Controversy Surrounding Sound of Freedom: A Conversation with Lead Actress Cristal Aparicio

The news fact is undeniable: Sound of Freedom (Sound of freedom) is one of the most important films of the moment, breaking all possible forecasts. Despite not being part of a large film studio, it has become a box office phenomenon in the United States, already achieving $100 million in box office revenue. According to the renowned Box Office Mojo website, Sound of Freedom even surpassed Indiana Jones: Dial of Destiny on its opening day.

The production of Sound of Freedom took place between Bogotá, Cartagena, Santa Marta, and the United States. It tells the story, albeit with some artistic licenses, of Kelly Johana Suárez, a former beauty queen who was arrested in 2014 for sexual trafficking of minors, and Tim Ballard, the former DEA agent who helped capture her and dismantle the criminal network.

However, Sound of Freedom has not been without controversy. The film’s lead actor, Jim Caviezel, and the real-life former DEA agent, Tim Ballard, who played an important role in the operation, have radical positions regarding religious and political issues.

Despite the controversy, Cinemark has confirmed the premiere of the film in Colombia for August 31st, and the pre-sale of tickets has already begun. Among the headlines generated by the film, one interesting story is that of actress Cristal Aparicio, who played a role in the film when she was just 11 years old. Aparicio, who is now about to turn 17, waited for years not knowing if the film would ever be released. However, she is now amazed and happy to see the success of the film that she starred in.

In an interview, Aparicio shared her experience working on a Hollywood blockbuster. She revealed that Sound of Freedom was her first movie and she had the opportunity to travel and learn a lot during the production. The film dealt with a sensitive subject, child trafficking, and Aparicio expressed her comfort with it. She believed that through the film, she could help raise awareness about the issue and make a difference.

It was revealed that Aparicio had limited information about the film’s progress after its initial shooting. However, two years later, she was called back to do some voice work for the film. It was only a week before the US premiere that she found out about the film’s release and that she would appear on billboards. Aparicio has received positive feedback and congratulatory messages, which make her feel like she did a good job, even though she hasn’t seen the film yet.

Regarding the controversy surrounding the film’s accuracy and the extreme positions of those involved, Aparicio believes that differing opinions are acceptable and expected. She hopes that the movie continues to be known and appreciated by audiences. She shared that her family is proud of her work and supports her, although they find the controversy overwhelming.

In conclusion, recording Sound of Freedom was a dream come true for Aparicio, even though she was only 11 years old at the time. She feels fulfilled in playing the important role of Rocío and sharing the film’s message about child trafficking. In the years since filming, Aparicio has continued her acting career, appearing in various productions, and even working on films from South Korea. She remains grateful for the opportunities and experiences that have come her way.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

