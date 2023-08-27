The Success Story of ‘New Dragon Inn’: Breaking Boundaries and Winning Hearts

Behind the Hard-to-Get Tickets for the New National Style Yue Opera “New Dragon Inn”: Interview with Taizhou-born “post-95” Screenwriters

Less than half a year after its performance, the popularity of the new national style and environmental-style Yue opera “New Dragon Inn” has exceeded expectations, becoming a popular play on major social platforms. With a score of 9.8 on the ticketing website and an attendance rate of 100%, “one vote is hard to find”. “Little Inn, you’re really popular” has become the most common phrase among movie fans and fans during this period, while “Old wine in new bottles, good-looking and delicious” is a drama review that many netizens agree with.

China Central Radio and Television’s Voice of China‘s “News Has Viewpoints” had a dialogue with Sun Yuxi, a state-born screenwriter backstage of “New Dragon Inn” 95, and talked about the way out of the circle of Yue opera’s integrity and innovation.

“If you can make yourself happy, you can also make the audience happy”

Reporter: What was the process of “New Dragon Inn” going out of the circle?

Sun Yuxi: To be honest, I am quite surprised, but I am also very happy. At the beginning, we were actually very confused, because it was really tap water. The day a few big Vs started retweeting, everyone was very excited, but no one dared to ask more questions. I remember that Chen Lijun, the lead actor in group B, sent me a message that the video of her spinning in circles had tens of thousands of hits. At that time, I replied that Mr. Chen, you are popular, and then Chen Lijun replied that it was not me who was popular, but our drama. Yueju opera for women became popular, and then she sent me a few crying emojis, saying that I was so happy and felt that everyone’s hard work has not been in vain. At that time, I was actually very moved because I felt that in this world we have to persist in doing one thing, which is to plant a seed from you and wait for it to bloom. In fact, I don’t think this process is so easy.

Audience messages on the theater message board (photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Reporter: “New Dragon Inn” has now become a social currency for young people. Is this the result of your careful design when writing the script? Is there a bit of pandering to some extent?

Sun Yuxi: There must be a certain design when creating a script, but in fact it is just a conventional rhythm and pattern design. Maybe it’s because I was born in 1995, so I just think about what I like, what can make me happy, and it can also make the audience happy. I think it is impossible to cater to him, and I am also different every day.

Reporter: “New Dragon Inn” played a lot of very contemporary things, in line with the aesthetics and movie-watching habits of contemporary young people. So what meaning or value does traditional Yue opera itself have in the process of its release from the circle?

Sun Yuxi: First of all, Yue opera is different from other operas. It has only been around for more than 100 years. And although the whole play incorporates a lot of new things, it still has the context of the development of the play. Yue opera itself is a play that is very good at learning and innovation because it has grown up like this.

Reporter: Among the young creative team of this play, you are the youngest, but you also hold the script of the play. How does it feel?

Sun Yuxi: In fact, I have never considered myself a screenwriter because in my understanding, I think screenwriters are people like Tian Han, Cao Yu, and the original screenwriters of the movie New Dragon Inn. They give vitality to dramas and let human imagination condense. Become a soul, and then use words to create vivid characters. The characters in our story were shaped by Mr. He Jiping. I just like to play and make more interesting and happy things with everyone. Although everyone seems to think that the script is the foundation of a play, I think that when the drama is completed today, the cooperation and respect between the main creators, as well as the communication between our main creative team and the audience, will be more important than my personal words, so my job orientation is actually mainly responsible for providing actors, creators, and audiences with materials that can stimulate their imagination and happiness.

A group photo of Sun Yuxi (left) and Teacher He Jiping (photo courtesy of the interviewee)

“No matter what happens, don’t give up literature”

Reporter: How did you enter the field of screenwriting for Yue opera?

Sun Yuxi: I do have a little relationship because my grandmother and my mother are both Yue opera actors, and I am also a junior student. In fact, I never thought about learning opera when I was a child. The main reason for learning opera was that I hated doing homework when I was studying. Although my grades are not bad, except for the composition, other homework books have only met me once. I was 14 years old when I went to drama school. Before leaving, my mother told me to believe that I will do well in other things, but one thing to remember is that no matter what happens, don’t give up literature.

Later, when I entered the screenwriting (industry), there were actually elements of misfortune and luck. Unfortunately, at the age of 17, I suddenly realized that my physical condition would not allow me to be an actor again, and I had to find another way out. When I was very depressed at that time, I remembered what my mother said to me before leaving and wondered if I could be a screenwriter. Fortunately, I met many amiable and respected teachers on the way to change careers. They gave me the confidence and courage to stick to this path.

Sun Yuxi’s grandmother Sun Zhongqiu (photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Reporter: Have you ever experienced a difficult moment?

Sun Yuxi: I think it is also very difficult now. Because the times are advancing, some things are the products of the times, and the way of information dissemination is different in each era. In the past, Yue opera was actually a kind of mass media, and it was a media function, but today, if the media does not report, people don’t know where we perform.

Reporter: Will you continue to create Yue opera scripts in the future? Or do you also write movies and TV dramas?

Sun Yuxi: I like literature, or I like language, so I often wonder what kind of chemical reaction different words will form in the minds of people with different concepts. I understood very early on that life is limited, so I don’t like to set limits for myself. I will stick to and cherish my abilities, but I will not say what I must achieve. For me, it is to cherish the present and every opportunity, as long as fate comes. The main thing is that everyone is happy, I think it’s fine.

“Creation should not be timid, but cautious”

Reporter: The film and television works of “New Dragon Inn” are regarded as childhood memories by many people born in the 80s and 90s, and even the classic lines can be memorized. Moreover, you have to create within the framework of traditional dramas. Is the creative process a bit overwhelming?

Sun Yuxi: The highly respected teachers have given us a lot of creative space and freedom, especially in the field of traditional drama, it is still difficult to innovate freely because there are many things that seem to be insisted on. In fact, at the beginning, I myself was a little timid in creation, and there is a difference between timidity and prudence. Caution is actually a kind of creative attitude, which starts from the work, but timidity is first of all to protect your own safety. I think it is necessary to be cautious, such as sorting out the context, the characteristics of the drama, etc., but you must not be timid.

“New Dragon Inn” photo courtesy of the interviewee

Reporter: Have we figured out the way out…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

