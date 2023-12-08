The Sudden and Tragic Death of Spanish Actress Itziar Castro at 46 Years Old

Spanish Actress Itziar Castro Dies at 46 After Heart Failure

Spanish actress Itziar Castro, known for her roles in TV series such as ‘Vis a vis’ and ‘Por H o ​​por B,’ passed away at the age of 46.

The news of her sudden death was announced by filmmaker Frankie De Leonardis on social media. According to reports, Castro was in the covered pool of a hotel where she was rehearsing for a synchronized swimming show in Lloret de Mar, Girona, Spain when she fell ill. Despite efforts by emergency teams, she tragically passed away.

It appears that Castro suffered a heart failure, though the official cause of death is pending confirmation following an autopsy.

The agency that represented the actress, Badelka Talent, released a statement expressing their grief over the loss. Described as a “tireless fighter for her ideals and beliefs,” Castro will be remembered for her lasting legacy in the art world as well as her commitment to equality and social justice.

The date for Castro’s funeral has not been set as her family is waiting for her remains to be transferred to Barcelona. The actress’ loved ones expressed their shock over the situation, emphasizing Castro’s dedication and determination in the face of every challenge.

Itziar Castro’s death serves as a reminder of the profound impact that the loss of a talented artist can have on their loved ones, as their memory lives on through their work as well as their personal virtues.

We send our sincere condolences to Itziar Castro’s family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.