The Sukaria denounced the “political use” of the Radio Nacional Córdoba auditorium with the arrival of Boudou

The national deputy of the PRO for Córdoba, Soher El Sukaria, presented a request for a report in the Lower House in which she denounced the political use of the Radio Nacional de Córdoba amphitheater. Precisely, this Friday a talk by former Vice President Amado Boudou was announced, starting at 5:30 p.m., in a dialogue about “the economic reasons for political and judicial persecution” of Vice President Cristina Fernández.

“There is a partisan and political use of a space that should be open to community organizations and that is not done on equal terms. It seems that the amphitheater is managed by the Instituto Patria”, complained the national deputy.

“Under what conditions is the use of the Radio Nacional Córdoba amphitheater being granted to the Instituto Patria Córdoba for a talk, is it free rent or loan? If the amphitheater is available for granting to other institutions, what are the general conditions for granting it for events?” asked El Sukaria in the report request, to which he added a list of activities carried out by the Instituto Patria Córdoba since January 2020 to date.

“Since April 23, a call flyer for a talk that the former vice president of the Nation will give on Radio Nacional Córdoba convened by the Instituto Patria Córdoba has been circulating on social networks. According to the Regulations of Enacom (National Communications Entity) for radio broadcasting, in its Chapter XIII of Infractions and Sanctions, national radio stations cannot… refer to issues of a political, religious or racial nature”, assured the legislator.

“It is also public and notorious knowledge that the auditorium of said radio is closed and has not opened for a long time. That we understand that there is partisan and political use of a space that should be open to community organizations and that it is not done under equal conditions. The only thing missing is that we Cordovans have to tolerate that this convict takes advantage of a place that should belong to everyone in favor of his disastrous political discourse, ”he complained.

The talk that the legislator referred to is an activity organized by the Working Group against the Proscription of Cristina and the Casa Patria Córdoba under the theme: “Dialogue on the economic reasons for the political and judicial persecution of the greatest political leader of our country”.

I invite you to the conversation with my dear comrade Amado Boudou. We will discuss the economic reasons for the political and judicial persecution of the greatest political leader of our country @CFCargentina. 📍 4/28 at 6 p.m. in the auditorium of Radio Nacional Córdoba. pic.twitter.com/P7ddax0uei — Martin Fresneda (@MartinFresneda) April 24, 2023

