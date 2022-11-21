The award-winning iconic Italian restaurant La Scala of The Sukhothai Shanghai has launched a new menu. The new chef Yin Ruike (Enrico De Martino) aims to uphold the foundation of traditional Italian cooking with his passionate personal style and his team of chefs On the menu, the combination of international vision and local fresh ingredients pushes the delicacies of La Scala to a new level, bringing unforgettable taste buds enjoyment to hotel guests and food lovers.

In nearly 20 years, Yin Ruike has traveled around Italy, France, Switzerland, Turkey, Vietnam and other countries, and worked and studied in local Michelin star restaurants. In the new season menu of La Scala, Yin Ruike also integrated his years of immersion and exploration in restaurants in various countries, and interpreted the essence of traditional Italian cuisine in a modern way.

Signature dishes on the new menu include: Nutritious deep-seaScarlet shrimp sashimi with guacamole and sea grapesRefreshing taste to start a journey of Mediterranean cuisine;Homemade smoked duck breast with foie gras cake and Fabbri cherry sauce——The fusion of the essence of Italian cuisine and French exquisite skills, the duck breast is smoked with a secret sauce, and the aroma is overflowing, and the fat liver cake and cherry juice neutralize the taste and enhance the level of taste buds;Spaghetti Straws with Napoli Bolognese and Parmesan Cheese——Traditional staple food with strong taste, paying tribute to the chef’s hometown of Salerno; if you want to experience the flavor of the Mediterranean coastal town, you must not miss itPaper Wrapped Seafood Pasta with New Zealand Crawfish and Hoisin Sauce and Chillia special way to lock in the umami and soup, paired with the chef’s secret sauce, enjoy the rewards of the sea.

“In this new moment, we are very honored to entertain our discerning guests with a wonderful new seasonal menu.” Thomas Schmitt-Glaeser, General Manager of The Sukhothai Shanghai The modern and stylish Italian restaurant brings extraordinary brilliance, and I look forward to seeing more ingenious works of his team, so that the new menu of each season will continue to bring new surprises.”

There are more than 180 wines to choose from for table wine, including fine Italian wines, champagnes, dessert wines and fortified wines, presenting guests with an unparalleled feast on the tip of their tongues.

The Sukhothai Shanghai has been in operation for more than two years, and has become one of the most popular fashion landmarks and must-see food experience places in Shanghai. La Scala has been selected in the “2021 Shanghai Michelin Guide”, and this year it was awarded the honor of the Black Pearl Diamond Restaurant, and will continue to explore new gourmet ideas.

The restaurant’s design is inspired by Italian Renaissance courtyards, subtly blended with contemporary elegance, featuring hand-glazed emerald green tiles, teak inlaid floors and chandeliers framed in latticed wood. The chef’s cooking table in the open kitchen is the focus of the restaurant, and guests can enjoy the theater-style wonderful look and feel and appreciate the cooking skills of the chef team.

The stylish and modern Sukhothai Shanghai is located at the intersection of West Nanjing Road and Shimen 1st Road, a commercial and tourist attraction in Shanghai. As a member of the world‘s luxury boutique hotels, the Sukhothai Shanghai has 170 well-equipped guest rooms and 31 uniquely designed luxurious suites, ranging in size from 44 to 172 square meters. The hotel also has five unique restaurants and bars, offering guests a wonderful gluttonous feast with authentic modern cuisine and handcrafted drinks. The state-of-the-art fitness center is equipped with a 25-meter-long indoor heated swimming pool, and the spa center offers unique rejuvenating health care treatments to help guests stretch their bodies and minds and rejuvenate their vitality. Adhering to the consistent hospitality and service concept of the Sukhothai brand, The Sukhothai Shanghai is committed to providing considerate services and unforgettable experiences for guests who visit Shanghai, a prosperous international metropolis.

The address of La Scala Restaurant is: 1st Floor, Shanghai Sukhothai Hotel, No. 380 Weihai Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai.

For more information, please visit www.sukhothai.com

About The Sukhothai Hotel & Resort

The symbol of the Sukhothai Hotel is a stupa composed of 22 diamonds, and it is named after the first capital of Siam, “Sukhothai”. Each diamond is in the shape of a marquise, unified and independent as a whole, which represents the excellent hotel staff of the brand presenting excellent and extraordinary services to guests with keen intuition and unremitting pursuit of details.

The two Sukhothai hotels in Bangkok, Thailand and Shanghai, China maintain their own uniqueness in the brand portfolio, creating a unique style on the basis of retaining the core concept of the brand.

More about The Sukhothai Shanghai

