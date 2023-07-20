The Summer Blockbuster “Fengshen Part I” Set to Dominate Box Office with 2.5 Billion Yuan Projection

The Summer Film Season Heats Up with the Release of “Fengshen Part I”

This year’s summer archives are constantly emerging with blockbuster movies! “The Disappearing She”, “In the Octagonal Cage” and “Thirty Thousand Miles of Chang’an” made the first half of the summer file a lot of money. Today’s official release of “Fengshen Part I” may become the main force in the second half of the summer file.

Lighthouse Professional Edition data display, The premiere box office of “Fengshen Part I” has exceeded 50 million yuan (including spot screenings) is far ahead in the summer archives. According to media forecasts, the box office of the film is expected to reach 2.5 billion yuan.

Super IP, big production, strong lineup

The classic IP “Fengshen” has been brought to the screen many times. The 1990 version of the TV series “Feng Shen Bang” and the TV series “Feng Shen Bang” produced by TVB in 2001 are well-known. Film and television works such as “Fengshen Bangming: Fengming Qishan” and “Fengshen Bang: The King of Wu” also have extensive discussions. China Star’s “Legend of Gods” produced in 2016 gathered many well-known actors such as Jet Li, Liang Jiahui, Huang Xiaoming, etc., with a strong lineup.

Although it is still the theme of “Fengshen”, the “Fengshen Part 1” released today still made breakthroughs in many aspects. “Fengshen Part One” is the first part of “Fengshen Trilogy”. “Fengshen Trilogy” is the first film work in China to adopt the continuous shooting mode of three films. At the same time, it also created a new era of domestic blockbusters in which Chinese filmmakers control the project, generate core ideas, and provide production support with the international front-line behind-the-scenes team.

Beijing Jingxi Cultural Tourism Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Beijing Culture”) is one of the producers of the film. Yan Jing, director, vice president, and secretary of the board of directors of the company, said in an interview with a reporter from China Securities Journal, “In the entire film creation process such as preparation, shooting, and post-production, I have accumulated valuable experience for the industrialization of domestic films. During the one-and-a-half-year filming cycle, more than 8,000 crew members have registered.”

The content of the film has also been innovated. “The movie “The Trilogy of Conferred Gods” rebuilt a universe of Conferred Gods, fully interpreting well-known stories from new perspectives such as family and country feelings and personal growth,” Yan Jing said. In the planning meeting, it took nearly five years to revise and polish more than ten scripts, opening up a magnificent mythical world where humans, immortals, and demons coexist.

In addition, the lineup of “Feng Shen No. 1” is also very strong. Famous artists such as Fei Xiang, Li Xuejian, Huang Bo, Xia Yu, Yuan Quan, Yang Jue, Chen Kun, etc. have joined this film.

The company behind

The producers of “Fengshen Part I” are Beijing Culture and Century Changshengtian Pictures, Maoyan Entertainment is the distributor, and Tencent Pictures and Qingdao Haifa Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “Qingdao Haifa Film and Television”) are joint producers.

Among them, Beijing Culture is a film and television entertainment media group with a full industry chain. The company was listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange in 1998, backed by high-quality tourism and cultural resources. Since 2013, Beijing Culture has started to transform into the film and television entertainment industry. By integrating the upstream and downstream resources of the entertainment industry, it has built a multi-in-one pan-entertainment industry chain. The company’s official website shows that the company has participated in heavyweight films such as “I’m Not the God of Medicine”, “Wolf Warrior 2” and “The Wandering Earth”.

Century Changshengtian Film Industry is a company held by the film director Wu Ershan. The company’s business scope covers the production and distribution of cartoons, feature films, TV variety shows, undertaking exhibitions, investment consulting, etc., with a wide range of businesses.

Tianyan Check shows that Qingdao Haifa Film and Television is a related party of Qingdao Haifa Holdings Development Co., Ltd., the second largest shareholder of Beijing Culture, and both parties are companies under the Qingdao State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.

The box office is expected in the second half of the summer file

In addition to “Feng Shen No. 1”, there will be many heavyweight films released in turn.

Among them, “Super Family” has attracted much attention. The leading actors of the film, Shen Teng and Allen, are both members of Happy Twist. Many previous films of Happy Twist, such as “Charlotte Annoyance” and “This Killer Is Not So Calm”, have achieved gratifying box office results.

The film “The Meg 2: Abyss” starring Jason Statham and Wu Jing released the IMAX version trailer and six posters yesterday. The trailer and poster show the shock and texture of the blockbuster visual effects. The film tells the exciting adventure story of deep-sea diving expert Jonas and Chinese deep-sea scientist Zhang Jiuming leading a deep-sea team to dive 7,000 meters to explore the deep sea and start a thrilling duel with megalodon sharks. The film will meet the audience on August 4th.

As of press time on July 20, the 2023 summer box office has exceeded 9.436 billion yuan, and 235 million movie tickets have been sold. In the second half of the summer, the box office is still expected.

Original title: The summer file “Wang Zha” is here! The box office is expected to reach 2.5 billion yuan, behind these companies

