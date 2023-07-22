The Summer Box Office Soars to Nearly 10 Billion as Two Blockbuster Films Drive Movie-Watching Frenzy

The summer box office is approaching 10 billion, and two blockbuster new films have sparked a movie-watching boom

Securities Times reporter Wu Zhi

The summer vacation in 2023 will continue to be popular. As of 20:00 on July 21, the summer box office has exceeded 9.8 billion yuan, which is only one step away from 10 billion yuan. With the release of the two summer “seed players” of “Fengshen Part I” on July 20 and “Super Family” on July 21, the most competitive time for the summer box office has begun.

“The First Part of Conferred Gods” is a mythological and historical film directed by Wu Ershan and led by A-share listed company Beijing Culture (000802). It is also the first part of the series “Fengshen Trilogy”.

As a key project that Beijing Culture has invested heavily in over the years, Beijing Culture has high expectations for the “Fengshen Trilogy”. Beijing Culture previously stated that the company’s “Fengshen Trilogy” series of films has a strong creative team and many talented actors participated in the film. As the first mythical epic trilogy in Chinese film history, its production process and visual effects are at the forefront of the world.

The market trend of the first film in the series, which was released on July 20, may determine the release rhythm of the subsequent series, which is of great importance to Beijing culture. Beijing Culture has stated in early July that the company is very confident in the release of “Fengshen Part I: Chaoge Fengyun” which will be released on July 20. Beijing Culture also disclosed that the overseas distribution plan of “Fengshen Part I” is advancing.

In recent days, “Fengshen Part I” has gained a good reputation during the screening stage. On July 20, “Fengshen Part I” received a score of 7.6 on Douban, making it one of the most popular summer movies. But judging from the box office performance on the first day, the film did not reach the corresponding heights.

On July 20, the single-day box office of “Feng Shen No. 1” was 48.93 million yuan. Although it won the single-day box office champion, it was slightly lower than the predicted box office of Maoyan Professional Edition.

As of 20:00 on July 21, the cumulative box office of “Feng Shen Part I” was about 130 million yuan, and the single-day box office has been greatly surpassed by “Super Family”. Maoyan Professional Edition predicts that the film’s total box office in the mainland may reach about 1.4 billion yuan.

Some film critics told the Securities Times reporter that whether it is in terms of screen, plot, or characters, “Fengshen No. 1” has exceeded their expectations, but the film’s two-day box office performance is indeed not outstanding. This weekend’s film schedule and box office are crucial to the film. According to the professional version of Maoyan, on Saturday, July 22, “Fengshen Part 1” accounted for about 23% of the film schedule, which was lower than the 32.5% of “Super Family”.

According to Beijing Culture’s previous disclosure, the company’s investment in the three films of the Fengshen series is no more than 1.3 billion yuan, and the investment ratio is no more than 70% and no less than 20%. And in April 2021, in order to diversify investment risks and ease the pressure on working capital, Beijing Culture will transfer 25% of each of the three Fengshen series films at a price of 200 million yuan each, and return 600 million yuan of funds. At present, the investment share of Beijing Culture in the “Fengshen” series is unknown.

In June of this year, after news of the finalization of “Fengshen Part I” came out, Beijing Culture had its daily limit for two consecutive trading days. However, the day after the film was released on July 21, the stock price of Beijing Culture dropped by the limit.

Following the release of “Fengshen Part I” is the happy twist comedy “Super Family”. Judging from the data of major film and television platforms, this film starring Allen and Shen Teng is the most popular film in this summer’s file.

In the industry, Happy Twist can be called a “hot money harvester”. Relying on the path of comedy + popular schedule + popular actors, Happy Twist has hit movies almost every year, and the output is very stable. According to Beacon Professional Edition, so far Beijing Happy Twist Film Co., Ltd. has produced 18 major films (including joint productions), with a cumulative box office of 22.2 billion yuan. The average box office revenue of a single film exceeds 1.2 billion yuan.

Taking 2022 as an example, Beijing Happy Twist’s “This Killer Is Not Calm” released in the Spring Festival file won a box office of 2.63 billion yuan, and “Lonely on the Moon” released in the summer of 2022 won another 3.1 billion box office. In addition, Beijing Happy Twist also participated in the “Man Jianghong”, which was released during the Spring Festival this year, and the box office of the film reached 4.5 billion yuan. Comedy movies such as “The Richest Man in Xihong City” and “The Iron Fist of Shame” released by Happy Twist in the early days also have a box office of more than 2 billion yuan.

As of 20:00 on the evening of July 21, the box office of “Super Family” has exceeded 76 million yuan. The Beacon Professional Edition and Maoyan Professional Edition predict the single-day box office of the film to be 85.6 million yuan and 88.7 million yuan respectively. This achievement is slightly inferior to that of Happy Twist’s previous work. For example, “Lonely Walking on the Moon”, which was released on July 29 (Friday), 2022, had a box office of 240 million yuan on the first day; “The Richest Man in Xihong City”, which was released on July 27 (Friday), 2018, also had a box office of 230 million yuan on the first day.

Next, both “Feng Shen No. 1” and “Super Family” will face another new film competition. On July 28, the film “Hot” directed by Dapeng will be released, and the film is currently enjoying a good reputation. As of press time, the screening and pre-sale box office of “Hot” on July 22 has exceeded 11 million yuan, ranking first in the market. The concentrated release of the three films may promote the rapid growth of the box office this summer.

