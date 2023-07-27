The summer drives the growth in the consumption of products for the hands

Listen to the audio version of the article

Consumption of hand cosmetics continues to grow after the long slowdown that saw them drop from 2012 to 2020, a year which, also complicated by the pandemic, recorded a peak of -13.5%. Thanks to the warm season, hands and nails are once again the protagonists with a market that last year reached 211 million euros, an increase of 3.8%. And the companies in the sector respond with new and increasingly hi-tech proposals.

Extreme freedom, this is how we could define the nail trends for this summer. We go from delicate French manicures to colorful nail art, from baby pink to fluorescent and iridescent colors. Everyone is free to wear the nail polish that she prefers, according to the mood, the dress and the tan. We must also consider the tan because there are particular nuances, such as milky white and fluorescent yellow for example, which enhance it, perfect even for short nails. Red nails are in great demand, an evergreen that will never fade, but the trendy colors are bright and luminous reds, in shades of strawberry, cherry and coral up to fluorescent orange.

Nails in summer: fluorescent colors, the classic red and nude nail polishes

The red shades have also been included in the latest Le Vernis collection by Chanel which has always anticipated trends, the colors range from a fiery red to a bright coral, to a brick red. Natural nails in neutral tones resist, always elegant, but in summer you can also be daring and so why not try pink nails covered in frosting or glitter? «This year nail art rediscovers glitter and sequins, but also the desire for micro flowers in fluorescent colours», says Daniela Pianese, nail champion and manicurist, known on social networks as @ladanip. «For the floral theme you can choose mini flowers or larger and more stylized flowers, according to the colors you prefer. An alternative to nailart is the French which is requested in multicolor or with a shaded effect. Another must is the colorful Baby French, declined in rainbow tones, those who want to be more daring can opt for the Double French Manicure, it draws inspiration from the classic style, however combining two different colors on the tip of the nails, playing with infinite nuances» .

Barbie pink and fluorescent glitter

While waiting for the film by Greta Gerwig, on the golden world of the famous Mattel doll, the OPI brand has launched Barbie the Movie Collection. The nine shades, in limited editions, retrace the most recurring elements of the film: the sun, the beach and parties. The names were conceived with the director of the film to spread the good vibes of Barbie. Barbie pink nails are a tribute to the doll’s favorite shade, but pay attention to a particular shade of pink which can vary from light pink for natural nails to a more intense one, up to fuchsia, better on long nails. The Passione Nails brand, on the other hand, offers the Chilling Out collection for semi-permanent nail polishes, 5 nuances with cheerful and bright shades: fluorescent coral, salmon pink, sky blue, grass green and marble white. These nuances are flanked by the Summer Boxes, special kits for creating colored nail looks, in addition to the semi-permanent nail polish, there are stickers with designs such as cocktails and musical instruments or glitter. The Orange Glow Glitter, for example, is characterized by opalescent orange hexagonal glitter and sequins, with a fluorescent effect that glow in the dark.

The shape and the Armocromia of the nails

The choice is large, there are many nail shapes, which can be chosen depending on the style, a particular event and the toughness of the nail. The choice must not only focus on the most suitable shape, but must consider the one that best fits our hand. «There are many types of shapes: pointed, round, stiletto, ballerina, but I don’t think the almond shape will ever give way to any other shape – continues the nail artist -. However, the squoval is also in great demand, that is a square shape with soft corners, both for those who wear very short and salon nails. Reconstruction or semi-permanent? This question is always among the most frequently asked. In this case there can’t be a trend, because a good manicurist will recommend the most suitable service for your nails and the needs that arise at your table. What is certain is that for those who want extreme or very long lengths, reconstruction is always the best choice». An armocromia of the nails? It is the proposal of The Nails Bar Milano, the perfect place to experiment and dare trendy manicures or more classic shades according to the dictates of harmony. A team of experts will give style suggestions to enhance your nails, choosing the right colors according to your complexion to make you harmonious and rebalance your look. The color of the enamel is chosen according to its chromatic characteristics to avoid an aesthetically disharmonious “tuning”. Let’s not forget that the hands and consequently the nails are not a detail, but a real element of communication and style that interacts with the face.