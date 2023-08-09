The Summer of ’96: Union LA x Bephies Beauty Supply x Jordan Brand’s Tripartite Joint Series Unveiled

Union LA, Bephie’s Beauty Supply, and Jordan Brand have come together to create a new and exciting collaboration called “The Summer of ’96.” This joint series was first revealed last week, and now the official Lookbook has been released, giving us a closer look at what to expect from this highly anticipated collection.

The collaboration is a celebration of the meeting between Chris Gibbs, the founder of Union LA, and his wife, Beth Birkett, the founder of Bephie’s Beauty Supply. Together, they have brought us two pairs of joint shoes: the Air Jordan 1 High OG and the Air Jordan 1 High Elevate.

Both pairs of shoes feature woven elements throughout, giving them a unique and stylish look. The uppers are made from high-grade leather and include yellowing elements, adding a retro touch that is currently trending. The Air Jordan 1 High OG boasts a gray Swoosh, shoelaces, logo, and green stitching, while the Air Jordan 1 High Elevate showcases a green Swoosh, stitching, and orange logo, giving it a distinct personality.

But it doesn’t stop at the shoes. The collaboration also includes a complete range of joint clothing designs. Whether you’re a fan of the sneakers or not, there is something in this collection for everyone.

The official release date for “The Summer of ’96” collaboration is set for August 24th. Fans and sneakerheads alike are eagerly anticipating the drop and are advised to mark their calendars. This collection is expected to sell out quickly, so make sure to stay tuned and be ready to secure your favorite pieces.

If you’re interested in getting your hands on some limited-edition sneakers and trendy clothing, this collaboration is definitely something to keep an eye on. The combination of Union LA, Bephie’s Beauty Supply, and Jordan Brand is a force to be reckoned with, and “The Summer of ’96” is shaping up to be a standout collection in the world of fashion and streetwear.