The summer winner “Hidden in the Dust” is a perfect counter-attack

On the last day of August, an interesting topic went viral online.

A movie theater in Hebei issued a statement saying that if they forwarded their article to a circle of friends, they could bring the elderly at home to watch a certain movie on August 31 for free. And their definition of “old people” is people born between 1970 and 1985.

Maybe everyone is paying attention to the age issue, but not paying much attention to the movie promoted by the theater – Li Ruijun screenwriter and director, starring Wu Renlin and Haiqing, and was shortlisted for the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival “Hidden in the Dust”.

Also on August 31, the topic of “Hidden in the Dust” with a box office of over 40 million rushed to the hot search.

Other movies are all over 100 million, over 500 million, over 1 billion on the hot search, why can “Hidden In The Dust” break 40 million on the hot search?

Because this is a low-budget, rural-themed literary film, such a film usually has a box office of several million, and tens of millions are considered a win. Nearly two months after the movie was released, it was able to break through 40 million counterattacks, which is already a “box office miracle”.

Let’s look at a set of data.

On July 8, “Hidden in the Dust” was released, and the box office on the first day was only 349,000.

After the fourth week, it has dropped to the lowest single-day box office of less than 100,000.

August 8 is the 32nd day of the release of “Hidden in the Dust”. The box office on that day was 140,000, and the total box office was 18.12 million, which is a good result. On this day, the film began to be launched on the video platform, which also means that the film party gave up the box office of the theater – such a literary film can be watched online, who will go to the theater to watch it?

Unexpectedly, the good show has just begun. With the launch of the movie on the video platform, more people saw the movie, and word of mouth continued to ferment. The Douban score has risen from the original 7.8 points to 8.5 points now.

At the same time, because of the launch of the video, movie bloggers have more material and continue to spread the movie through short videos. Beginning in late August, the playback volume of “Hidden Into the Dust” on Douyin gradually increased from more than 10 million per day to hundreds of millions. In recent days, it has exceeded 300 million. People’s Internet commentary also issued “Because it is true, so Wonderful, the short video of “Hidden in the Dust” is destined not to be hidden in the dust”.

With the breakthrough of “Hidden in the Dust”, the box office of the movie also began to make a real counter-attack. On August 31, the box office exceeded 5 million (as of 9 pm, 5.45 million), and in “Tomorrow’s War” and “Minions with big eyes” “Before, “New God List: Yang Jian” and “Lonely Walking on the Moon” ranked third on the day.

“Hidden in the Dust” also announced another extension of the schedule, from the original September 12 to September 30.

I originally wanted to talk about this movie, but maybe I don’t need it. Its double counter-attack at the word of mouth and box office has already explained everything. Here is an excerpt from the director’s notes written by director Li Ruijun:

I always think that my job is to distill the film in my daily life, and then restore the daily work in the film. The process of writing screenplays and filming is the process of discovering, presenting and summarizing life, how to perceive and capture the subtle poetic moments in everyday life and make them eternal. In February 2020, I accompanied Mr. Haiqing to work in the field with the leading actor of the movie to experience life. I revised the script on the tree stump beside the ridge, and saw Mr. Haiqing resting on the ridge in front of me and the sowing seeds in the distance. The seed farmer instantly gave me a new understanding and understanding of movies and seeds. The farmers are sowing seeds into the fields and harvesting grains with the full companionship day after day, and every word in the movie script is like the seeds the farmers sowed into the fields, and they finally bear fruit in the camera.

There is still a month left, what kind of miracle can “Hidden in the Dust”, which is known as “the best literary film of the year”, can create?