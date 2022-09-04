ROME – The limit of current driving simulators is that they do not look realistic enough, especially with regard to background objects, such as trees, and road signs. Precisely for this reason, a group of researchers has developed a much more realistic simulator to carry out tests on the use of future self-driving cars.

Thanks to the adoption of a machine learning platform called “Generative Adversarial Network” (Gan), the researchers were able to train their program to randomly generate realistic environments by optimizing elements such as the visual fidelity of the program and the level of representation that computer graphics shares with reality. Details that are of particular importance when testing the way human beings react when they are in driverless vehicles or when they have to interact, in another vehicle, with this type of car on the road.

“When driving simulations look like computer games, most people don’t take them seriously – said Ekim Yurtsever, lead author of the study and associate researcher of electrical and computer engineering at the US Ohio State University. our simulations as close as possible to the real world. Our research is an extremely important step in conceptualizing and testing new ideas. We can never actually replace testing in the real world, but if we can improve the simulations a little, we can get better insights into how we can improve autonomous driving systems and how we interact with them. “

In short, this new method of producing photorealistic images is paving the way for the improvement of tests for self-driving cars. The results of the research, carried out in collaboration with Ibrahim Mert Kok, Keith A. Redmill, Dongfang Yang and with the support of the United States Department of Transportation, have been published in the journal “Ieee Transactions on Intelligent Transportation Systems”. (Maurilio Rigo)