The Superbollo cost 1.2 billion to Italian motorists. Here are the models and how much you won’t pay anymore

ROME – The Superbollo has cost about 1.2 billion euros to Italian motorists in almost 12 years of “life”. But it has caused a series of distorting effects on the car market, from the reduction in sales of the most powerful cars to the creation of “false leasing”, and it is an “unfair and unbalanced” tax because in many regions those who own electric or hybrid cars do not pay it right. This is what Federcarrozzieri, the association of Italian bodyshops denounces, which welcomes the hypothesis of an abolition of the Superbollo raised by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matteo Salvini.

11 Maggio 2023



The Superbollo was introduced with the decree law n. 98 of 6 July 2011, the “Save Italy” decree, a corrective maneuver worth 24 billion, by the fourth Berlusconi government with Giulio Tremonti as Minister of Economy and Finance, in the midst of the spread crisis. And it provides for a payment of 20 euros for each kW of power of the car exceeding 185 kW, with a decreasing weight over time: in fact, the superbollo is reduced to 12 euros after 5 years of registration, 6 euros after 10 years, 3 euros after 15 years and is abolished altogether after the age of 20.

According to Federcarrozzieri’s calculations, the revenues for the state coffers were 100 million a year for twelve years (1.2 billion in total, in fact), but the Superbollo “caused serious anomalies in the Italian car market”: initially there was a sharp drop in new registrations of cars with power exceeding 185 kW (with effects also on their used market). Then the phenomenon of “false leasing” “exploded”, i.e. cars with foreign registration plates supplied for hire to Italian customers, who thus avoided paying car tax, Superbollo and other taxes. A phenomenon accompanied by the increase in Italy of radiation to the Pra of this type of vehicle with the excuse of exporting them to EU countries, while instead the same cars continue to circulate on Italian territory with foreign registration plates.

Furthermore, for Davide Galli, president of Federcarrozzieri, “the Superbollo is a completely unfair and unbalanced tax. In regions that do not already have total exemptions from road tax and super tax for electric or hybrid cars, new generation cars and cars with hybrid engines, even if they far exceed 185 kW of power, are not required to pay the tax. In fact, the superbollo applies only to heat engines, and not to the electrical part. Thus, for example, a plug-in sedan with a power of 360 HP (264 kW) does not pay any super-tax, because its 1.6 petrol engine reaches 200 HP, while the other 160 HP are the result of electric motors”.

Finally, in support of its theses, Federcarrozzieri has released a study in which it compares the costs of the Superbollo paid by motorists, examining both some supercars and mid-range cars circulating in Italy. Here are the Superbollo models and amount:

Alfa Romeo Stelvio (206 kW): 420 euros

Aston Martin DBS (533 kW): 6.960 euro

Audi S4 Avant TDI (251 kW): 1,320 euros

Audi R8 Spyder performance (456 kW): 5.420 euro

Bentley Continental GT Convertible (485 kW): 6.000 euro

Bmw X6 M Competition (460 kW): 5.500 euro

Bmw X3 xDriveM40d (250 kW): 1.300 euro

Ferrari 812 Superfast (588 kW): 8.060 euro

Ferrari Daytona SP3 (618 kW): 8,660 euros

Ford Focus ST (206 kW): 420 euro

Hyundai i30 N Performance (206 kW): 420 euro

Hyundai Kona N Performance (206 kW): 420 euros

Jaguar F-Type R75 (423 kW): 4,760 euros

Jeep Grand Cherokee (200 kW): 300 euro

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimate (577 kW): 7,840 euro

Range Rover Evoque 2.0 (221 kW): 720 euro

Lexus LC V8 (351 kW): 3.320 euro

Maserati MC20 (463 hp): €5,560

Mercedes A 35 AMG (224 kW): 780 euros

Mercedes GT Coupé 4 63 E-Performance AMG S (470 kW): 5.700 euro

Mini Clubman John Cooper Works (225 kW): 800 euro

Porsche 911 Turbo S (478 kW): 5,860 euros

Renault Mégane RS (221 kW): 720 euros

Toyota Yaris GR (192 kW): 140 euros

Volkswagen Golf R (245 kW): 1,200 euros

Volvo S60 T8 (228 kW): 860 euros