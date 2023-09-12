The supplement market is growing

Listen to the audio version of the article

The numbers speak for themselves, in Italy 30 million people use food supplements, especially in the age group between 35 and 54, with a slight prevalence of women. Italians are increasingly attentive to their health, for 64% it is the first value and to maintain their well-being, in addition to a balanced diet and an active life, they take supplements. This is the scenario of a survey commissioned by Integratori & Salute, the association that represents the supplements sector and which is part of the Unione Italiana Food, at the Future Concept Lab, an international research institute.

The supplements sector is a growing sector which recorded a turnover of over 4 billion euros in 2022. Moreover, in the last year 73.3% of Italians have used supplements at least once and more than 8 out of 10 people have used them in their lifetime. Italy is the European leader in the supplements market, and to think that until a few years ago we were at the bottom, now we cover over 26% of the total value of the market, which in Europe exceeds 13 billion euros. It must be said that this is a conscious consumption, 8 out of 10 Italians have a correct knowledge of the products they choose, they define them as «a help to fill the body’s deficiencies, but also a support to strengthen the habit of eating healthily and make movement. They support well-being but do not replace medicines.”

The most requested supplements

The importance of supplements is highlighted by consumers for some functions. Firstly to support immune defenses (30.1%), as an energy supplement (26.3%), as a help for bones and joints (24.4%), but also to integrate vegan and vegetarian diets, for normalize the intestine (22%), to aid digestion, to improve insomnia problems (20%) and to improve the aesthetic appearance. To purchase supplements, 70% go to pharmacies or parapharmacies, while purchasing them at the supermarket or on specialized health sites is much less common. Even less so purchasing through Amazon and natural grocery stores. It is interesting to note that before purchasing a supplement, Italians rely on the advice of health professionals, such as the doctor (49%) or the pharmacist (36%), followed remotely by alternative medicine experts, family, friends and colleagues.

«The use of supplements can represent, within the safety limits set by the Ministry of Health, an effective way to support immune function – declares Andrea Poli, President of NFI (Nutrition Foundation of Italy) -. When, for various reasons, nutrition is not adequate and specific deficiencies exist, an effective contribution can derive from targeted and safe supplements. Vitamins D, C, B6 and E can, for example, help ensure the correct functioning of the immune system, just as minerals (zinc, iron, selenium and copper) can have positive effects on health.”

Concentrated wellness supplements: what’s new

The future of supplements

In the near future, supplements will be increasingly effective, targeted and innovative. Scientific research will make new discoveries available to live longer and healthier. Capsules or sachets? One in two Italians would prefer to take them in capsules, but with an element of innovation, a biotech shell to be taken without water. Almost 40% of consumers, however, would like to take liquids in vials made of organic material. The percentage drops for those who would prefer them in powder form, to be sprinkled on food like a spice or in drops.

