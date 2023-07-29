Home » The Surprising Connection Between Tong Xiangyu’s Father and Tathagata Buddha: Same Actor Revealed!
Entertainment

The Surprising Connection Between Tong Xiangyu’s Father and Tathagata Buddha: Same Actor Revealed!

by admin
The Surprising Connection Between Tong Xiangyu’s Father and Tathagata Buddha: Same Actor Revealed!

Title: Actor Revealed to Have Played Multiple Iconic Roles in Chinese Film History

Date: October 21, 1905

In a surprising discovery, netizens have recently found out that actor Zhu Longguang, known for his roles in several iconic Chinese movies, has portrayed Tong Xiangyu’s father in “Wulin Biography” and the Tathagata Buddha in “Journey to the West.” Moreover, he also played the lead character in the classic film “Tunnel Warfare.”

Zhu Longguang, hailing from Xi’an, Shaanxi Province, was born in 1939 and graduated from the Acting Department of Lanzhou Arts Institute. He rose to prominence by winning the first prize of the National Young Actor Award for his portrayal of the leading role in the drama “Conquering the Dragon and the Tiger.”

In 1965, Zhu Longguang caught the attention of director Ren Xudong while auditioning for the script of “Tunnel Warfare,” which was being developed by the Engineer Art Troupe. Director Ren praised him as “handsome, mighty, and with great acting skills.” This groundbreaking film soon became one of Zhu Longguang’s most celebrated works and cemented his career in the film industry.

Alongside his remarkable role in “Tunnel Warfare,” Zhu Longguang added two more iconic characters to his repertoire. In 1985, he portrayed the Tathagata Buddha in the film “Journey to the West.” His performance was met with critical acclaim, leading to his reprise of the character in the sequel released in 1999.

In 2004, Zhu Longguang gained further recognition for his role as the lovable and caring “Papa Tong” in the comedy “Wulin Biography.” The film resonated with audiences, further establishing Zhu Longguang’s place in the hearts of Chinese cinema-goers.

See also  Safe Medicine Syrup! Results of BPOM and IDAI Statements, Following are Tips for Using and Storage

With such a diverse range of roles under his belt, Zhu Longguang has become a respected figure in the Chinese film industry. His ability to bring authenticity and emotion to various characters has captured the attention of audiences and industry professionals alike.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the author. Sohu is an information release platform that provides information storage space services.

You may also like

São Tomé stone flooring guides the decor of...

Black Art Decor store opens in Foz do...

Proof in Pictures: Tatum Kardashian is the Reincarnation...

Features and decorating tips

Board pizza – very easy recipe to make!

Fondue for all tastes – Panelaterapia

Vicente Saavedra confirms his relationship with Ninoska Vásquez,...

Embraer E190-E2 and E195-E2 jets receive Type Certification...

Maisa reassures fans after a fire hit the...

Equinor grows in renewables in Brazil with M&A...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy