New strange stories, a subject that is still considered a niche in China, has been favored by more and more movies and games in recent years. As a form of artistic expression for supernatural themes, it is more obscure, avant-garde, and has a bigger brain. The popular weird stories SCP Foundation, Cthulhu Mythology, Back Room, etc. are all inspired by the theme of “New Weird Talk”.

When it comes to those game works with the theme of new strange stories, most people think of the chilling Silent Hill, the evil spirit possessed by the fearful Doraman, or the Death Stranding that redefines the concept of death and soul.

And there is a domestic survival sandbox game Once Human, which is also based on the theme of the new grotesque. It quietly went abroad and aroused the exclamation of many players overseas.

[Survival, in the indescribable real apocalypse]

The story of Once Human is set in a post-apocalyptic world where human civilization has collapsed. The world suddenly opened the silver door one day, and then disaster befalls the world. The “stardust” from the universe has polluted the creatures on the earth and the vast majority of the land, and countless creatures have become aberrations. At the same time, the power of the Silver Gate also attracted those “superior” existences from other planes to come to this planet…

