New strange stories, a subject that is still considered a niche in China, has been favored by more and more movies and games in recent years. As a form of artistic expression for supernatural themes, it is more obscure, avant-garde, and has a bigger brain. The popular weird stories SCP Foundation, Cthulhu Mythology, Back Room, etc. are all inspired by the theme of “New Weird Talk”.
New weird stories
When it comes to those game works with the theme of new strange stories, most people think of the chilling Silent Hill, the evil spirit possessed by the fearful Doraman, or the Death Stranding that redefines the concept of death and soul.
And there is a domestic survival sandbox game Once Human, which is also based on the theme of the new grotesque. It quietly went abroad and aroused the exclamation of many players overseas.
New strange story theme game
[Survival, in the indescribable real apocalypse]
The story of Once Human is set in a post-apocalyptic world where human civilization has collapsed. The world suddenly opened the silver door one day, and then disaster befalls the world. The “stardust” from the universe has polluted the creatures on the earth and the vast majority of the land, and countless creatures have become aberrations. At the same time, the power of the Silver Gate also attracted those “superior” existences from other planes to come to this planet…
game world view
In the game, the developer will highly purify the understanding of the new strange talk, embedded in every corner of Once Human as a visual symbol – the terrifying Cthulhu-style monsters, the eerie and full-scale world scenes, and those supernatural and difficult The game atmosphere and design of the name, thus deduce a post-apocalyptic world that integrates supernatural, future sci-fi, and weird horror, deepening the grotesque but beautiful artistic expression core of the game.
game monster
Game atmosphere
In addition to the stunning artistic performance, the plot of the game also plays an important role in the shaping of “new strange stories”. The original doomsday background story will be continuously decrypted during the player’s journey. With the plot easter eggs hidden by the development team in various places in the big world, players can feel those terrifying stories in this strange doomsday world.
side quest exploration
Relying on the novel theme and high-quality picture performance of the new strange talk, Once Human became a dark horse in the world‘s top game exhibition SUMMER OF GAMING hosted by IGN in the first half of the year, and only got 1.6 million+ views in the first exposure. The achievements, overwhelming the other masterpieces such as Final Fantasy 16 and Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, which were also exhibited at the same time, quickly attracted the coverage of the world‘s top media. Recently, they announced that they will participate in the world‘s largest PC game exhibition PGS on November 17, bringing a new real machine trailer.
Outstanding performance at IGN exhibition
Once Human Announces Participation in PGS
[Survival, in the double fear of body and spirit]
In addition to the novel theme itself, the core gameplay of Once Human is SOC survival gameplay. Different from traditional open world survival games, SOC gameplay pays more attention to the player’s freedom in the sandbox world, whether it is exploration, survival or looting battles, and The survival pressure faced by players will be even greater. This gameplay has a natural affinity with the theme of weird stories. Just imagine in a doomsday world full of strange creatures, in addition to facing the harsh post-disaster world and collecting supplies to survive, you also have to pick up the aberrations that hide in the corner and are ready to scare you, and contain out-of-control anomalies all over the world. And avoid the attack from the supreme existence “superior”, the game’s gameplay depth and sense of substitution will skyrocket.
open world gameplay
As a PC sandbox survival game going abroad, Xinguai Tan, a popular overseas theme, has become a stepping stone for Once Human to become famous overseas. Let's look forward to the "new" and "weird" game content that Once Human will release on November 17th.
