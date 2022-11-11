Original title: The suspenseful crime movie “The Missing Her” first exposed the concept poster Zhu Yilong and Ni Ni joined forces to find the missing “her”

Sohu Entertainment News, produced by Chen Sicheng, directed by Cui Rui, Liu Xiang, starring Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, Wen Yongshan, and Du Jiang’s special invitation to star in the suspenseful crime movie “The Missing Her”, the first concept poster was exposed today, the seaside where the storm is coming, An oil painting of a woman’s back is placed on the beach. The seemingly calm sea is actually surging with dark tides. The painting and the sea blend with each other.

There are “words” in the painting with dark tides on the gloomy coast, Zhu Yilong and Ni Ni team up to find the missing “her”

The concept poster of “Her Background” released by the movie “Gone She” creates a unique suspenseful atmosphere scene in the creative form of painting in the scene. The storm is about to come, the cloudy sky and the turbulent sea are tearing and entangled with each other. The “she” on the oil painting on the coast can only see her back and is full of mystery. Who is “she”? Where did the “she” who disappeared go? Many details of the poster also seem to have “words” in the painting, the “loneliness” oil painting that perfectly integrates into the real wave, the footprints on the beach where they are going, and the “red” paint on the paintbrush in the corner… All the details seem to imply Danger is approaching “her”, and a sense of suspense and oppression overflows the whole picture.

The story focuses on a disappearance case about “her”. He Fei (Zhu Yilong)’s wife suddenly disappeared during the wedding anniversary trip. The woman is not her own wife. With the involvement of gold lawyer Chen Mai (Ni Ni) in the case, more mysteries gradually emerged… Why did “she” disappear out of thin air? Can “she” finally be found? The suspenseful story is exciting.

Domestic suspense gold medal creators escort and escort powerful actors

Following the box office success of “Manslaughter” and “Manslaughter 2”, which received 1.333 billion and 1.121 billion respectively, Chen Sicheng once again participated in the creation of suspenseful crime films as a producer, escorting the film “The Missing Her”. As one of the directors with the most experience in genre films in China, Chen Sicheng has not only successfully created the “Tang Detective” series and “Manslaughter” series, but also has always been committed to providing opportunities and help for new creators, and injecting new power into the film market. Explore more possibilities for Chinese genre films.

The main actors of the film were simultaneously exposed this time. Zhu Yilong, Ni Ni, and Wen Yongshan lead the leading role, and Du Jiang was invited to star in the leading role. Many excellent actors whose acting skills and nationality were recognized by the audience were joined, and the luxurious lineup attracted much attention. It is worth mentioning that Zhu Yilong and Ni Ni have recently been nominated for Best Actor and Actor at the Golden Rooster Awards for Chinese Films. The movie “The Missing Her” coincides with the official announcement of the new cooperation between the two, which has also made the majority of netizens look forward to it. Climb again. At the same time, Wen Yongshan, who has performed well in works such as “Detective Chinatown 3” and “Manslaughter 2”, and Du Jiang, the first post-85 “Mr. Ten Billion Box Office” and other powerful actors, will undoubtedly make the film more interesting and interesting. Quality Assurance.

The film "Gone She" is adapted from the Soviet film "Lovushka dlya odinokogo muzhchiny", produced by Beijing Yitong Legend Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai Taopiao Piao Film and Television Culture Co., Ltd., Shanghai Film (Group) Co., Ltd., Huawen Image (Beijing) Co-produced by Film Co., Ltd.





