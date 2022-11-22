Original title: The suspense sequel “Knives Out 2” releases character posters “Uncle Dan” staged “Beach Murder” with a luxurious lineup

Sohu Entertainment News The sequel of the popular suspense film “Knives Out 2” releases character posters. Daniel Craig returns to play the role of Detective Blanco. , Janelle Monae, Katherine Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Madeleine Klein, Jessica Henwick and more starring.

The sequel, titled The Glass Onion: Knives Out, follows Benoit Blanco as he travels to Greece to solve a murder mystery at sea: tech billionaire Miles Brown (Norton) invites some of his closest friends to his private A Greek island vacation, but soon discovers that not everything is perfect in paradise. When a homicide occurs, who better to peel off the layers of conspiracy than Blanco? It will be released on a small scale in the United States on November 23, and will be launched on Netflix on December 23.

