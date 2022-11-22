Home Entertainment The suspenseful sequel “Knives Out 2” released the character poster “Uncle Dan” staged “Murder on the Beach” with a luxurious lineup_Blanco_Edward Norton_Greece
Entertainment

The suspenseful sequel “Knives Out 2” released the character poster “Uncle Dan” staged “Murder on the Beach” with a luxurious lineup_Blanco_Edward Norton_Greece

by admin
The suspenseful sequel “Knives Out 2” released the character poster “Uncle Dan” staged “Murder on the Beach” with a luxurious lineup_Blanco_Edward Norton_Greece
2022-11-22 09:56

Source: Sohu Movies

Original title: The suspense sequel “Knives Out 2” releases character posters “Uncle Dan” staged “Beach Murder” with a luxurious lineup

Sohu Entertainment News The sequel of the popular suspense film “Knives Out 2” releases character posters. Daniel Craig returns to play the role of Detective Blanco. , Janelle Monae, Katherine Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Ethan Hawke, Kate Hudson, Madeleine Klein, Jessica Henwick and more starring.

The sequel, titled The Glass Onion: Knives Out, follows Benoit Blanco as he travels to Greece to solve a murder mystery at sea: tech billionaire Miles Brown (Norton) invites some of his closest friends to his private A Greek island vacation, but soon discovers that not everything is perfect in paradise. When a homicide occurs, who better to peel off the layers of conspiracy than Blanco? It will be released on a small scale in the United States on November 23, and will be launched on Netflix on December 23.

Return to Sohu to see more

Editor:

Disclaimer: The opinions of this article represent only the author himself. Sohu is an information release platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Beijing

See also  Raiders! After 00, Yu Zechen scored 17 points and one person overwhelmed Guangdong's entire bench jqknews

You may also like

The new hydrogen challenge: this is how it...

Raf Simons closes his brand after 27 years

Assemble aboard! “Jianwangyi” year-end version “Fengling Zhengdu” launched...

Falconeri looks beyond Europe and Italy to Japan...

Raf Simons Announces Spring/Summer 2023 Collection Will Be...

Bigonzetti dances the 80s

Simone de Beauvoir, “necessary” writer

“The Life of an Adult Lie” released a...

The password for the theatrical version of Conan...

“Thunder Shazam!”Wrath of the Gods” released a poster...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy