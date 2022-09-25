Listen to the audio version of the article

The National Chamber of Italian Fashion (CNMI), in collaboration with the United Nations Ethical Fashion Initiative (Efi), a program of the International Trade Center, and with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ice Agency and the Municipality of Milan , organized the ceremony for the delivery of the Cnmi Sustainable Fashion Awards 2022.

The awards went to virtuous personalities and realities who in the world of Italian and international fashion who have distinguished themselves for their commitment to sustainability in its highest meaning, for vision, innovation, commitment to craftsmanship, recognition of differences, economy circular, human rights and environmental justice. Fourteen prizes in all, awarded by the twelve members of the jury and celebrated with an event at the Teatro alla Scala, presented by Rossy del Palma and attended by about 1,500 guests (pictured aboveAlessia Cappello, councilor for fashion of the Municipality of Milan, Carlo Capasa, president of the Chamber of fashion, Renzo Rosso, founder and president of the Otb group, and Arianna Alessi, president of the Otb Foundation).

The list of winners and rewards

Here is the complete list of awards, “sponsored” by a maison or institution and delivered by representatives of that maison or institution.

1. The Oceans Award: Sea beyond by Prada Group – Kiara Nirghin, awarded by Patrizio Bertelli, CEO of Prada

2.The Climate Action Award: La Soledad x Gucci – Bethann Hardison, awarded by Marco Bizzarri, president and CEO of Gucci, and Gabriella Bordabehere

3.The Social Impact Award: ARA Lumiere – Indya Moore premiata da Kulsum Shadab Wamab and Survivors

4.The Groundbreaker Award: Grounded Indigo by Albini Next and Stoney Creek Colors – Exster Esposito, premiati da Stefano Albini e Sarah Bellos

5.The Human Rights Award: Dr. Rubana Huq, awarded by Pierpaolo Piccioli

6.The Bicester Collection Award for Emerging Designers: NKWO – Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl, Desireè Bollier awarded Nkwo Unkwa

7.The Philantrophy & Society Award: The OTB Foundation – Ghali, awarded by Arianna Alessi and Renzo Rosso (pictured above)

8.The Ellen MacArthur Foundation Award for Circular Economy: Timberloop Treccker by Timberland – Andrew Morlet and Toni Garrn yesterday presented to Mariano Alonso and Nick Barber

9.The Pioneer Award: Eileen Fisher – Jon Kortajarena, winner of the Eileen Fisher Award

10.The Equity and Inclusivity Award

11.The Biodiversity Conservation Award: Oasi Zegna – Teddy Quinlivan awarded Ermenegildo Zegna

12.The Craft & Italian Artisanship Award: Bottega for Bottegas by Bottega Veneta – Simone Marchetti awarded Bartolomeo Rongone

13.The Woolmark Company Award for Innovation: Sease – Isabeli Fontana, Stuart McCullough awarded Franco and Giacomo Loro Piana

14.The Visionary Award: Giorgio Armani

The members of the international jury

The jury of the awards is composed of: Dame Ellen MacArthur, Carlo Capasa, Simone Cipriani, Roberta Annan, Paola Deda, Kerry Kennedy, Teneshia Carr, Federica Marchionni, Ai Tominaga, Samata Pattison, Teddy Quinlivan, Michelangelo Pistoletto.

A touch of (sustainable) art

The symbol of the event is The Third Paradise by Michelangelo Pistoletto, who since 2012 has represented the commitment of the Chamber of Fashion in this area with the drafting of the Sustainability Manifesto for Italian fashion. Cittadellarte-Fondazione Pistoletto has accompanied the roadmap on sustainability of the Chamber of Fashion from the beginning. More than ten years ago these two entities established their alliance and the will to collaborate together for a more ethical and sustainable fashion. The Third Paradise by Michelangelo Pistoletto represents the fusion between the first and the second paradise: the first is the one in which human beings were totally integrated into nature, the second is the artificial paradise, developed by human intelligence. The Third Paradise is the third phase of humanity, which is realized in the balanced connection between artifice and nature. The term paradise derives from the ancient Persian language and means “protected garden”. We are the gardeners who must protect this planet and take care of the human society that inhabits it.

An award that is also a work of art

The winners received a reproduction of the Venus of the Ragsan iconic work of 20th century art, made with 3D printing and customized by hand by the master Pistoletto with unique colors for each reproduction, thus making each piece absolutely exclusive.